“The Board would be prepared to act in response to further bad news on the health front should that lead to a more significant setback for the economic recovery.”. Lockdowns in NSW are expected to extend until the end of October when an 80% vaccination rate is reached. In response, Westpac’s Chief Economist Bill Evans has cut his national GDP forecast in the September quarter from -2.2% to -2.6%; and lowered the forecast 2021 growth rate to 2.4% from 3.2%.