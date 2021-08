The AAVE/BTC pair was trading at 0.007765 BTC with a loss of 4.81%. The 24hr trading volume in AAVE token is $393.9 Million. The AAVE token has shown a steady uptrend in the chart, charging towards the higher price levels of its chart. Furthermore, the price is currently giving a minor pullback, which should be a healthy task for a long bull run. Thus, the traders can use the Fibonacci retracement to locate a probable support level from which the price can bounce. However, the first defense line of FIB, i.e., 0.236, has been breached, and the price continues to move lower.