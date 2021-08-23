Cancel
Public Health

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson ‘responding positively’ to COVID treatment

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson and his wife are “responding positively” to treatments after catching COVID-19, their son said in a statement on Sunday. Physicians at the Northwestern University Memorial Hospital in Chicago are carefully monitoring Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, because of their ages, a day after the two were hospitalised, their son Jonathan said https://bit.ly/3gk30p1 in a statement issued by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a group founded by his father. [

Public Health

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Watch Now: Related Video. Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Coronavirus: Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife test positive

CHICAGO — The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 and have been hospitalized, according to a statement from Rainbow PUSH Coalition. Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline Jackson, 77, were hospitalized at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, WGN-TV reported Saturday, citing a statement from the coalition. Jesse Jackson is the founder and president of the organization.
Jesse Jackson Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of civil rights activist and clergyman Jesse Jackson. Marriage: Jacqueline Lavinia (Brown) Jackson (December 31, 1962-present) Children: with Karin Stanford: Ashley; with Jacqueline Lavinia (Brown) Jackson: Jacqueline, Yusef, Jonathan, Jesse Jr. and Santita. Education: North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University, Greensboro, 1964, B.A....
Rev. Jesse Jackson Hospitalized for Covid

Rev. Jesse Jackson in an exclusive telephone conversation from his hospital bed on Sunday, August 22, expressed his ongoing support for vaccinations while explaining why his wife, Jacqueline, had not received the vaccine. “I have had both my shots,” The renowned civil rights leader said in the telephone call from Northwestern Memorial Hospital. “My wife did not receive the vaccine because she has pre-existing conditions that were of concern.” Jackson maintained the importance of vaccination, noting that there are more stringent variants of the coronavirus.
