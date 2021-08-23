Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson ‘responding positively’ to COVID treatment
(Reuters) – Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson and his wife are “responding positively” to treatments after catching COVID-19, their son said in a statement on Sunday. Physicians at the Northwestern University Memorial Hospital in Chicago are carefully monitoring Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, because of their ages, a day after the two were hospitalised, their son Jonathan said https://bit.ly/3gk30p1 in a statement issued by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a group founded by his father. [wixx.com
