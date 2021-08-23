Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson ‘responding positively’ to COVID treatment

Rev. Jesse Jackson in an exclusive telephone conversation from his hospital bed on Sunday, August 22, expressed his ongoing support for vaccinations while explaining why his wife, Jacqueline, had not received the vaccine. “I have had both my shots,” The renowned civil rights leader said in the telephone call from Northwestern Memorial Hospital. “My wife did not receive the vaccine because she has pre-existing conditions that were of concern.” Jackson maintained the importance of vaccination, noting that there are more stringent variants of the coronavirus.