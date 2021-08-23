Cancel
New Zealand lockdown to be extended until at least Friday – media

By Syndicated Content
hot96.com
 4 days ago

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand is set to stay in COVID-19 lockdown until at least midnight Friday, New Zealand Herald reported without giving the source of the information. Auckland, which is the epicentre of the latest Delta variant outbreak, may be in lockdown for longer, the report said. Prime Minister...

Public HealthMedicalXpress

New Zealand says it has solved Covid outbreak 'puzzle'

New Zealand reported a breakthrough Thursday in tracing the source of a COVID-19 outbreak that plunged the nation into lockdown, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying it should help "stamp out" the virus. Health officials have been trying to determine how an Auckland man contracted the coronavirus this week, ending...
Public HealthMetro International

Australia suffers worst COVID day this year with millions in lockdown

MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australia saw a record daily number of new coronavirus cases this year on Saturday, with the country’s most populous states of New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland recording a total of 361 cases of the highly infectious Delta variant. With about 15 million people in the three states,...
Public Health104.1 WIKY

Japan hospitalises first Paralympics participant with COVID-19 -Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) – One non-resident participant in the Paralympic Games has been hospitalised with non-severe symptoms of COVID-19, Kyodo News said on Thursday, citing the Games’ organising committee. It is the first hospitalisation of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, which opened on Tuesday. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Public Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

New Zealand recorded a COVID-19 case and made a drastic decision

The New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, decreed this Tuesday a three-day confinement for the whole country after discovering a case of local origin of contamination to coronavirus. Ardern claimed that New Zealand, that had not registered any contamination within the population in six months, could not take risks with...
Public HealthWOWK

Asia Today: Sydney lockdown extended, masks required outside

SYDNEY (AP) — A lockdown in Australia’s largest city was extended throughout September and tougher measures to curb the coronavirus’s delta variant were imposed Friday, including a curfew and a mask mandate outdoors. New South Wales state, which includes Sydney, reported 642 locally acquired infections in the latest 24-hour period,...
Public HealthCNN

Sydney suffers worst pandemic day as Australian lockdowns extended

Sydney reported its worst day of the Covid-19 pandemic on Thursday with five deaths and a record rise in locally acquired infections as a weeks-long hard lockdown is struggling to contain the highly contagious Delta strain of the coronavirus. Four of the five people that died were unvaccinated while one...
Public Healthwrtv.com

New Zealand to enter lockdown after single coronavirus case is found

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s government has taken drastic action by putting the entire nation into a strict lockdown after finding a single case of coronavirus infection in the community. Health officials say the positive case was found in Auckland on Tuesday afternoon and has no known link...
Public HealthNew Scientist

Covid-19 news: New Zealand begins nationwide lockdown

Ten cases confirmed in outbreak of delta variant in Auckland. New Zealand has begun a nationwide lockdown in a bid to contain the delta variant of the coronavirus. So far 10 cases have been confirmed in the outbreak, but modelling suggests the numbers could rise to between 50 and 100. “From the experience of what we’ve seen overseas, we are absolutely anticipating more cases,” prime minister Jacinda Ardern said. The level 4 alert, the highest level, means people other than essential workers can only leave home for groceries, healthcare, covid-19 tests and exercise. The lockdown will cover the entire country for at least three days, and remain in place in Auckland for a week. New Zealand had been free of local covid-19 infections since February, and only 21 per cent of the total population has been fully vaccinated.
Grocery & Supermaketeturbonews.com

3 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in New Zealand

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said genome sequencing results confirmed that it is the Delta variant that is linked to genome sequencing of cases in Australia’s New South Wales outbreak. NZ community cases of COVID-19 up to 10. Rise in number of community cases resulted in second nationwide lockdown. A fully-vaccinated...
Public HealthWOWK

Sydney virus outbreak spreads in Australia and New Zealand

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian state leader warned Friday that Melbourne may be losing control of a COVID-19 delta variant outbreak that began in Sydney and has also spread to the New Zealand capital. The fast-moving outbreak was first detected in mid-June in Sydney, Australia’s largest city, which has...
Public HealthCNBC

Sydney extends Covid lockdown, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas

The Covid-19 lockdown of Sydney was extended on Friday and a nightly curfew imposed on the city's worst-affected suburbs. Australia's third wave of Covid-19 infections centered on Sydney has forced more than half the country's near 26 million people into lockdown. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said new restrictions,...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Lord of the Rings producers abandon 'Zero Covid' New Zealand and moves $1bn production to the UK after Jacinda Ardern said she would keep her country's borders closed until 2022

Amazon's highly anticipated $1billion Lord of the Rings series will relocate filming to the UK in the latest loss for New Zealand after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced strict border controls were here to stay. New Zealand's premier yesterday warned that border restrictions will continue until 2022 as she warned...
Public Healthwtaq.com

Australia’s PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy until majority vaccinated

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday defended the country’s lockdown strategy to combat coronavirus outbreaks until at least 70% of population is fully vaccinated. On Saturday, Australian police arrested hundreds of people during anti-lockdown demonstrations in Sydney and Melbourne, capitals of the country’s two most populous...
Public Healthkelo.com

New Zealand’s Ardern says lockdown working to limit Delta spread

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the strict nationwide lockdown enforced to stamp out COVID-19 was helping limit the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant, even as the number of new cases rose on Thursday. New Zealand reported 68 new cases on Thursday taking the...

