PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — COVID-19 cases are surging in the Philadelphia area as the White House prepares to recommend a booster shot for many vaccinated Americans. It’s that summer surge that prompted the expected recommendation, but boosters still have to be approved by the FDA. Booster shots are currently only available to people who are immunocompromised. Americans who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine could start getting a booster shot as early as mid-September if the FDA approves the plan being recommended by the Biden administration. “In getting a booster, what we will likely see is higher vaccine effectiveness from infection, we will have...