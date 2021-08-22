Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Once a year, they make me root for UVA

By VTCALS72 Joined:
sportswar.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy dislike comes from a couple of things, Back in the 60s and 70s they were fawned over as Virginia's team and had maybe more Virginians than Carolinians on their team. It was the place Amos Lawrence and Lawrence Taylor saw a the closest "big name team" and went there. They were the ones who tried and tried to find something, ending up with a load of firewood, to hang on VT and Bruce Smith because, well, no way Bruce would consider going to VT instead of UNC.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uva#Unc#American Football#Uva#Virginians#Carolinians#Vt#Unc#Acc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
Blacksburg, VAPosted by
Whiskey Riff

UNC Dad Fights Entire Virginia Tech Student Section After Allegedly Getting Hit With A Beer Can

College football is BACK. Alabama is back to putting a hurting on anybody that steps on the field with them and college kids are back to getting shitfaced at 7 in the morning, but over in Chapel Hill, things have started… poorly. Heisman hopeful Sam Howell had a rough showing as UNC lost to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg last night. VA Tech sacked Howell six times and forced three interceptions on the way to the 17-10 upset. But for one […] The post UNC Dad Fights Entire Virginia Tech Student Section After Allegedly Getting Hit With A Beer Can first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Miami, FLPosted by
Outsider.com

Alabama & Miami Fans Come to Blows in Major Brawl in Stadium: VIDEO

Look, the return of college football has its pros and cons. Alabama versus Miami, that’s a pro. Among the cons, some fans don’t know how to act in public. So, of course, action on the field means action off the field as well. During the game in Atlanta, a fight broke out between fans of each team. It looked like quite the exchange between the two parties involved.
Orlando, FLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Gus Malzahn era at UCF gets off to a horrible start

This isn’t the way Gus Malzahn envisioned his UCF head coaching career starting. First of all, the UCF-Boise State game was delayed for over an hour in Orlando due to weather. Then, the game finally started, and UCF drove 62 yards on its opening drive. The Knights ended up driving all the way down to Boise State’s 8-yard-line.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach deadpans that historic comeback began after players realized 'nobody had a dental appointment or a study hall'

Mississippi State’s listless performance for much of the Louisiana Tech game wasn’t lost on Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach. After trailing 34-14 with more than 13 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, it seemed State was doomed for a loss. Instead the Bulldogs charged back in the fourth quarter to win 35-34. It was the biggest comeback victory in school history for Mississippi State.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

What D'Eriq King said about Alabama after Miami's blowout loss

It wasn’t a good Saturday for D’Eriq King and the Miami offense against Alabama. King was held to a single touchdown while throwing for 178 yards and 2 interceptions on 23-of-31 passing as the Hurricanes fell 44-13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was all Tide from the get-go as...
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State football: Separation sooner than expected

We knew this was probably going to happen at some point during the season. Regardless of who played early, a couple of guys would probably separate themselves from the others and make it clear they should get the bulk of the playing time. We just didn’t know it would happen so quickly.
College Sportssportswar.com

And worse for UVa.

Worse record than Don Lawrence. Randle seemed a great choice, then self-destructed. Biggest error of this period was firing George Blackburn, only to replace him with his own defensive coordinator.
Georgia Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia starter to miss the rest of the season due to injury

Georgia’s 10-3 win over No. 3 Clemson was a great way to start the season for the 5th-ranked Bulldogs, but the game did result in a significant injury blow for Kirby Smart’s offensive line. Starting right guard Tate Ratledge sustained a foot injury less than three minutes into the first...
Basketballsportswar.com

UVa built JPJ because

John Paul Jones was fully committed to our basketball program and was willing to invest big-time and got the ball rolling on funding a new bball arena. Once that happened, he doubled his commitment and others started jumping on board. I believe he donated at least $40 million. UVa wants to be great at every sports program but the key is attracting donors who are willing to invest heavily! That is exactly what we need and the point of my previous comment.
College Sportssportswar.com

Updated Line for UVA

Cavaliers are now available (in some popular offshore sportsbooks) as a 31.5 point favorite vs. the Tribe. Over/Under total is 52.5.
NFLAugusta Free Press

Anthony Johnson excited at chance to make UVA debut

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Anthony Johnson got a lot of fluff from coaches when he put his name in the transfer portal. What got him to decide on Virginia was Bronco Mendenhall telling him some things he maybe didn’t want to hear. “When I was getting...
Charlottesville, VANBC 29 News

Students are vaccinated and moved in at UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia students are all officially moved in, and 96.6% of them are fully vaccinated. The distanced move-in process ended Saturday. Students are now beginning what they hope will be a normal school year. First and second-year students participated in convocation Sunday, where they all...
College Sportssportswar.com

We'll see. USC played series with BC, Syracuse, and UVA in past 15 years.

Those were played with the ND Game each of the seasons. I just think they may pass because the Alliance is planning to add a Big Ten game to their schedule in addition to ND. I'm not sure they will want to add an ACC game on top of those 2 games. But we'll see. If we can get to Conference Champions guaranteed to make the playoffs, USC might not care because they could still win the PAC12 with another tough game on the schedule they could lose. If you have to be ranked very high then they'll want cupcakes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy