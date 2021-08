Lindsay gained 14 yards on five carries in Saturday's preseason win over the Packers. The former Bronco got the start for the Texans and saw all his totes on the team's opening drive, helping lead Houston to a field goal. Lindsay's usage is promising, but it came with Mark Ingram getting the night off entirely, while David Johnson also saw his only carry on that opening possession. A three-way split in the backfield would be bad news for the fantasy values of them all, but Lindsay at least seems headed for a prominent role in that committee.