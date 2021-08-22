1215 Easton Drive

Your search for that home in the country is over. In six years of ownership the sellers have replaced all windows (2020), New HVAC systems replacing the duct work for the 1st floor, adding vents to provide optimal heating/cooling with programable thermostats (2017), 60 gallon water heater (2018), well pump (2020), $10,000+ in new insulation in crawl/attic, Added 'sail-shades' to the deck, new toilets on first floor, remodeled walk-in tile shower in Primary Bath, new range/hood, painted very room, many new ceiling fans and light fixtures and faucets, added a carport for the boat, expanded the driveway added a fenced area for the pups and added exterior lights on all 4 corners in addition to the light at the garage. The home features a large first floor primary bedroom with wood floors, remodeled bath and WI closet. Three closets for storage in the spacious laundry/mud room. The wood floors are gorgeous and all the interior doors on the first floor are solid wood. French doors in the spacious family room lead to a re-screened porch with a ceiling fan. The 27 x 35 detached garage has the generator hook-up that powers the first floor and well. All this on 5.5 acres in Carson.