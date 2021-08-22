Cancel
Real Estate

1215 Easton Drive

bhhschicago.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful, clean with an open floor plan home. 3 bedrooms 2.1 bath. Large family room with a fireplace. Master bedroom with private master bath and walk -in closet. Great, tranquil back yard with a patio. Shed for storage. Attached 2 car garage. Great location, close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Rent will not increase if renewed each year and the house is well maintained.

www.bhhschicago.com

Real Estatebhhschicago.com

6441 N Bosworth Avenue N #2

Spacious 2 + bedroom (plus den ) in this jumbo 3 unit building is just what you have been looking for! Features include; Newer Kitchen with stainless appliances & extra prep sink ,in-unit laundry and huge living & dining areas. Conveniently located within walking distance to the bus lines, Red Line El train and shopping . Large storage locker in basement. Lovely backyard perfect for grilling ! Pet friendly ! Garage space included ! Easy to see ! Available now !
Stayton, ORDemocrat-Herald

3 Bedroom Home in Stayton - $835,000

Views & location! Single story home featuring a chef's kitchen w/lots of counter space, dual islands, LR w/gas FP, 10'-14' ceilings, custom arches & pillars, office, large primary suite w/2 walk-in closets, plus a bonus space/studio above 3 car garage. Covered porch w/3 different access points & partial views of the Santiam river. Beautifully landscaped, terraced yard. Usable, undeveloped Bonus Space below home w/potential for add'l living space & set up w/toilet, sink & plumbed for full bath & kitchenette.
Prince George County, VARichmond.com

19070 Halifax Rd, Prince George, VA 23830

Your search for that home in the country is over. In six years of ownership the sellers have replaced all windows (2020), New HVAC systems replacing the duct work for the 1st floor, adding vents to provide optimal heating/cooling with programable thermostats (2017), 60 gallon water heater (2018), well pump (2020), $10,000+ in new insulation in crawl/attic, Added 'sail-shades' to the deck, new toilets on first floor, remodeled walk-in tile shower in Primary Bath, new range/hood, painted very room, many new ceiling fans and light fixtures and faucets, added a carport for the boat, expanded the driveway added a fenced area for the pups and added exterior lights on all 4 corners in addition to the light at the garage. The home features a large first floor primary bedroom with wood floors, remodeled bath and WI closet. Three closets for storage in the spacious laundry/mud room. The wood floors are gorgeous and all the interior doors on the first floor are solid wood. French doors in the spacious family room lead to a re-screened porch with a ceiling fan. The 27 x 35 detached garage has the generator hook-up that powers the first floor and well. All this on 5.5 acres in Carson.
Chicago, ILbhhschicago.com

420 E Waterside Drive #1209

WOW! This awesome unit at The Regatta truly has it all! Spectacular views 24/7 overlooking the Chicago River from Michigan Ave on the west to Navy Pier and Lake Michigan on the east. Rarely available very large one bedroom with full en-suite bath, separate den, living/dining room with fireplace and floor to ceiling windows & sliding glass doors to private balcony, in-unit laundry room, additional half bath, and updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and 42" Brookhaven cabinets for plenty of storage. The Regatta is true luxury living with attached parking garage (spots may be available), indoor pool, library, kids recreation center, business center, fitness center, multiple outdoor spaces with BBQs, clubhouse, theater, community room, dry cleaners, bike room and storage. Step outside and enjoy all the neighborhood has to offer as well, including Chicago Riverwalk, Lakeshore East Park (where you will find Mariano's, Divvy, CVS, popular eateries and coffee shops), Lakeshore Trail, Millennium Park, Maggie Daley Park and many options for outdoor activities. Rent includes water, heat, cooking gas, basic cable and internet. Non-smoking unit. No pets allowed. Available immediately.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

863 W Cornelia Avenue #1

"Lakeview", Wrigley View Village. Walk up to this well- manicured, vintage courtyard building and enter the foyer to a wonderful, bright and FRESHLY PAINTED 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom duplex down home that is sure to impress. Main level offers NEWLY RE-FINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, crown molding, newer windows with plantation shutters, gorgeous arched entries and wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless appliances, stylish backsplash, undermount sink, 42" cabinets, tile flooring, door leading to exterior porch space. Separate Living Room w/ceiling fan, formal Dining Room, cozy sitting area with bay window that makes for a peaceful reading space, large bedroom and full bathroom w/ ceramic tile and glass shower door complete this level. Take the NEWLY RE-FINISHED HARWOOD stairs down to the lower level which offers: Carpeting thru-out, canned lighting, family room area with your 2nd fireplace, 2nd bedroom with good closet space, primary bedroom with walk-in closet, large bathroom w/ceramic tile, double bowl vanity, linen closet, 6 ft. soaking tub and separate shower. GFA/CA, laundry room with full size washer/dryer, separate storage and 1 conveniently located outdoor parking space option available for lease ($150/month until 4/30/2022). Fantastic A+ location, walk to Sheffields, Wrigley Field, Shops, Bars, Nightlife, Public Transportation and more. No Pets Allowed, No Smoking Allowed....Agent is related to seller.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

225 N Columbus Drive #7507

Spacious One Bedroom. Sunny south facing unit w/ great views of lake and park off your fabulous balcony. Spacious unit with hardwood floors, Granite kitchen counters, and marble bath. Great closet space and washer/drying in the unit. Full amenities which include resort style living, indoor outdoor swimming pools, and large fitness facility with basketball court. Convenient location connected to Pedway system. Park avail in the building for extra monthly fee.
Glendale Heights, ILbhhschicago.com

Glendale Heights, IL 60139

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo With Garage. Remodeled unit with washer and dryer in unit! Nice kitchen with granite counter tops! Master bedroom has full bath. Look out your back windows to beautiful pond. Close to Highway and Shopping!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

3907 W Wellington Avenue #1W

Be the first to live in this gorgeous, brand new gut rehabbed two bed, one bath! Features include all stainless steel appliances, gas oven/range, fridge, built-in micro, dishwasher, large living and dining rooms, decorative fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, subway tile in the bathroom, tub and shower, new quartz vanity, queen size bedrooms, great closet space, in-unit laundry, pets welcome, parking available and more! There is uncovered parking available for an additional $100/month and the property is pet-friendly (breed/weight restrictions may apply). Unit is vacant, on lockbox; short notice OK!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

6436 Roosevelt Road #416

BEAUTIFUL-QUITE TOP FLOOR VIEWS WITH THIS 1 BEDROOM CONDO, 5 ROOMS INCLUDING A DEN, FEATURES NEW WOOD LAMINATE FLOOR BEING INSTALLED SOON, KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, 42" WOOD CABINETS, DISHWASHER, SPACIOUS BATHROOM, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT, TALL CEILINGS & SPACIOUS OUTSIDE BALCONY. 1 PARKING SPACE NUMBER 49 IN BACK. GREAT BUILDING WITH FULLY EQUIPPED FITNESS CENTER AND ADDITIONAL ONSITE STORAGE. WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, NIGHTLIFE ENTERTAINMENT, AND EASY ACCESS TO TRANSPORTATION TO DOWNTOWN AND MEDICAL CENTERS VIA i-90. MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 700. NO PETS. If interested, a completed rental application must be submitted located under additional Information, submit the application with a copy of the driver's license, last 2 pay stubs, or supportive information showing the income deposit. an application fee of $40. The fee covers the cost of the credit report and the Background check. Association must approve the background of the potential tenant.
House Rentbhhschicago.com

5800 Oakwood Drive #1H

Fantastic rental oportunity in a Four Lakes Community . Spacious 1 bedroom Condo on a first floor with walk out patio. Freshly painted ,bamboo flooring ,refreshed bathroom ,wood burning fireplace , beautifull kitchen with white cabinets,glass mosaic backsplash , brand NEW fridge ,microwave! Extra wide countertops with Bar seatings . In unit laundry . Very clean and updated common area . Assigned parking spot located close to the building entrance.Tons of amenities :lakes,pool,convenient store,ski hill, restaurant. Close to shopping, dinning and HWY.
Real Estatecorporatehousingbyowner.com

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home Available

8436 Gordon Drive is a beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located in Highland. There is a detached garage, driveway and spacious yard. Walk in the front door to find the dining area leading to the living room with a TV. The kitchen is to the left with everything you need! Off the kitchen you will find the laundry room. Then past the living room, there is a bathroom, two bedrooms fully furnished and an office that can be transformed into a 3rd bedroom. This home is ready now and fully furnished.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1456 Harford Square Drive

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome. The home has an open floor plan w/shiny hard wood floors throughout , A completely new kitchen with designer tiles and stylish granite countertops and all new stainless steel appliances included. The fresh new bathrooms have been remodeled with a new modern European tiles.. A Washer and Dryer included!
Harris County, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

5239 Preserve Park Drive

Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 3567 Sq. Ft. 1.5 Story, 4 Bedrooms with 3 Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths & One Half Bath on the First Floor is Perfect for Entertaining. 8' Doors, Wood Floors in Study, Foyer, Dining, Living Areas & Kitchen. All Granite Counters, Under Cabinet Lighting, Double Ovens. Media Room, Game Room, Full Bath & Additional Bedroom Up. Double Pane Windows, Full Gutters, Sink in Utility Rm w/Lots of Cabinets. Private, Spacious Covered Front Porch. Huge Covered Back Patio Perfect for Family Get Togethers. You Will Be Pleased with the Enormous Back Yard plus 10x14 Steel Shed on Concrete Pad, French Drains. This Home is a Family Pleaser. Due to current COVID conditions and precautions, owner prefers principal(s) only for any showings and open houses and prefers children not attend.
Real EstateRichmond.com

318 Broach Ln, King & Queen, VA 23156

Welcome to the peace and tranquility of country living. As you enter the private drive, you are greeted with a well maintained charming ranch newly renovated home sitting on 5 acres! This 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch is nestled between a cozy front porch with views of expansive lawns and a large pole barn with views of the private backyard paradise. Entertain in the spacious open concept family room with vaulted ceilings and large windows which provide tons of natural sunlight throughout. Enjoy cooking in this Large eat in kitchen with large island and stainless steel appliances. Fully finished walk out basement with wood stove. This home has so much to offer. Country living at its best!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

3152 Holmes Run Road

Spacious solid brick contemporary home with a pool and extensive gardens on over an acre in desirable Sleepy Hollow. Almost 4000 finished sq ft on 2 levels + oversized 2 car garage and a workshop. Upper level includes huge Great Room with marble fireplace, Dining Room, 32+GG long sunroom with a second fireplace, well fitted kitchen with granite counters and tons of cabinets, 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Lower Level, which is a ground level has large family room, recently built workout/playroom, guest 5th bedroom + 3rd full bathroom + oversized cedar shoe/coat closet, second refrigerator and dishwasher for summer alfresco entertaining. Garage is also located on this level.Owners updates made since 2018: new roof with 30 years warranty, skylights, HVAC/furnace, 2nd zone AC/heater, brand new water heater, modern wifi full house generator, top of the line W/D, room additions: 31+GGx16+GG Florida room, finished lower level with room addition, professional lighting, garden lighting, custom deck and a pool.Botanist built Zen garden and a private azalea garden make this property unique, relaxing and very private. Outstanding views from every room.
The Woodlands, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

251 Argosy Lane

Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 3623 Sq. Ft. THIS IS IT! Absolutely STUNNING gorgeous Custom Home on 2.2 Acres! Huge Inviting Wrap Around Front Porch, Open & Entertaining Floor Plan, Gourmet Dream Kitchen with Huge Island, Dual Kitchen Sinks, SS Appliances, Convection Oven, Gas Cooktop, Under Cabinet Lighting, Huge Walk-In Pantry, Family Room w/ Gas Fireplace & Built-Ins, Master Suite w/ Gas Fireplace, Master Bath w/ huge 4'x6' walk in Shower, Jetted Tub, 2 Walk-In Closets, Study, Laundry w/ Farm Sink!, Game Room up, Detached Guest Quarters Has Full Bath & Kitchenette, Garage Has A/C & Heat!, 18 Zone Sprinkler System watered by Well!, Backyard Oasis & Heated Pool (2018), Outdoor Kitchen w/ Onyx Quartz & Under-Counter LED Lights!, SS Fridge, Grill w/ Lifetime Warranty, 2 New A/C Units & Furnaces (2019), Hot Water Heater (2021), Home Painted In/Out (2019), Water Well (2018), Water Softener System, Shed, & More! - This Home Has It All! - Beautifully Maintained! - What More Could You Ask For? - THIS IS IT!! - "Welcome Home!"
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1710 N DAMEN Avenue #2

Rarely available and fantastic two bedroom, one bath soft loft in the heart of Bucktown features hardwood floors, new kitchen, stainless appliances, new oak cabinets, exposed brick and ductwork, new windows, marble bath, new tub, vanity and toilet, queen size plus bedrooms, good closet space, free laundry, two outdoor parking spaces included and more! No pets, please. Video tour on Broker's remarks.
Tennisarlingtonrealtyinc.com

25872 Flintonbridge Drive

Don+GGt miss this opportunity to own this Beautiful, charming and gorgeous House sitting on a corner lot in much sought south Riding. Large 4 Bedroom,3.5 Bath. A wonderful open floor plan with granite countertops and bright sunny gourmet kitchen. Newer Roofing, Freshly painted, Hard wood floors, family room with cozy fireplace, and formal living room and dining room areas. High ceiling, private sized private study, oversized Bed rooms,. The primary Master suite features a luxurious bathroom with bathtub and separate shower, and a walk in closet, with an added seating area. All this on the upper floor with an additional 2 large bedrooms. Upper level is fully renovated. New HVAC, new appliances The lower level has a fully finished basement area for extra space with new carpet. New appliances, large Rec room and wet bar, new Patio, convenient to commuter routes, shopping and dining. Community is full of amenities swimming pools, jogging paths, play grounds, tennis courts etc....CALL LISTING AGENT FOR APPOINTMENT.
Chesterfield, VARichmond.com

8512 Easton Ridge Pl, Chesterfield, VA 23832

Fantastic 4 bedroom home with 2.5 baths with hardwood flooring in the foyer, dining room, and formal living room. Upon entering you will find a bright double foyer with the desired side staircase leading up to second floor. The updated kitchen boasts new granite countertop only a year old and all stainless steel appliances. It has a bright eat in area that is opened to the large family room with a gas fireplace. There is a separate laundry room and half bath on the lower level. Large deck and ample back yard for relaxation and entertaining. Upstairs, you will find a huge primary bedroom with en suite bathroom and walk in closet plus 3 additional bedrooms down the hall. This home is located in the desired Birkdale Subdivision close to top Chesterfield schools and convenient shopping centers.
Retailarlingtonrealtyinc.com

4926 Matapeakes Bounty Drive

Open House Saturday 2-4pm and Sunday 1-3pm. Light-filled Fairwood townhome with two-car garage and spacious rear deck is the quiet retreat you deserve, while still being within walking distance to restaurants, grocery and shops. Featuring three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and two half bathrooms, this 2,086 sq. ft. three-level home boasts hardwood floors throughout the main level, open kitchen with kitchenette and walls of windows, and a lower-level great room with its own half bath. Head upstairs and enjoy bedroom level washer/dryer, a comfortable owners suite and bathroom with large walk-in closet, and two roomy bedrooms. An easy commute if you need to hit the road and just minutes to the beltway and Rt. 50, the Fairwood community showcases parks, a swimming pool, community center, trails, playgrounds, retail and restaurants. Welcome home! Offered at $459,000.

