November 22. A couple of intriguing storylines, namely JAR will play against the school he just left, and of course Carla's deep affiliation with her alma mater. Of course, that program just went 7-11 in the SEC, and at one point had 9 players in the portal. I haven't kept track of how many left for good, but I know their Top 100 recruit 4* PG landed at Auburn after only one season. My guess is Crean will put out a patchwork of P5 bench guys and some mid-major guys playing up in the SEC. At the very least, they'll have less talent and even more question marks that UVA.