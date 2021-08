Following two unsuccessful attempts at breaching the resistance level of 1.1770, the pair is now consolidating around 1.1750 and will most likely test this resistance level one more time. Whether the test is successful or not will determine the future direction of the EUR/USD. A possible breach of 1.1770 would pave the way towards the psychological level of 1.1800. Alternatively, another unsuccessful attempt at 1.1770 would push the pair towards the support zone at around 1.1700 and the local bottom at 1.1670.