Homeless

Fantasia Fest '21: When I Consume You

Film Freak Central
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarring MacLeod Andrews, Evan Dumouchel, Libby Ewing. by Walter Chaw Living with addiction, Daphne (Libby Ewing) and Wilson (Evan Dumouchel) are siblings on the perpetual edge of destitution. They are each other's only means of emotional and occasionally material support. As writer-director Perry Blackshear's When I Consume You opens, Daphne spits blood and other viscera into a sink and yells through the bathroom door that she just needs a minute. She has a secret to hide, and her brother seems to be having a rough time of it, so maybe that's why she's not telling him whatever it is that's going on with her. A lovely early scene that won me over, as it happens, sees Wilson having a panic attack and Daphne talking him through it. This depiction of the sibling relationship is intimate, empathetic, and authentic-feeling. There've been a few compelling sibling relationships anchoring horror films--I'm thinking of the brothers in The Lost Boys, or the brother/sister in Jeepers Creepers, and how those films similarly use threats to that relationship as empathy engine and maybe even as a metaphor for growing apart. A flashback in When I Consume You to, if not "happier," at least earlier times, shows the pair working on a project together in a tight physical space talking about shared burdens and possible futures that we know are insurmountable on the one hand and doomed on the other. Affecting stuff, and it proves to be the central concern of When I Consume You after all the sound and fury burns off: It's your siblings who know what you've been through; and maybe it's your siblings who, for as much as they're responsible for you holding on to your demons, will help you get past them, too.

