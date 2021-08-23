Cancel
Fewer people are believing in God – but it’s not because of science

By Prof Linda Woodhead MBE
Cover picture for the articleBritain is one of the most secular countries in the world. Belief in God has been declining, along with other indicators of religion, since polling began. In 1961, when a question about God was included in a survey by the National Opinion Polls, 91 per cent of Britons expressed belief. By 2018, according to the British Social Attitudes survey, that had fallen to 55 per cent of the population, with 26 per cent affirming that they’ve never believed.

#Religious Pluralism#Britons#Lancaster University#Religion And Society#Westminster Faith Debate
