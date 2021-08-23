Cancel
Santa Rosa Beach, FL

IWWF Junior Waterski World Championships kickoff at Pickos Ski School

By Julia Daniels
WJHG-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Sunday marked the first day of the U17 Waterski World Championships out at Pickos Ski School. The event was scheduled for 2020, but due to the pandemic, was unfortunately postponed to this year. However, a bonus of the bump was that the International Federation of Waterskiing actually asked the school to host not only the U17 World Championship, but also the U21 World Championship, so about 184 skiers in total.

