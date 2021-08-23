Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

New Zealand lockdown to be extended until at least Friday – media

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand is set to stay in COVID-19 lockdown until at least midnight Friday, New Zealand Herald reported without giving the source of the information. Auckland, which is the epicentre of the latest Delta variant outbreak, may be in lockdown for longer, the report said. Prime Minister...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#New Zealand Herald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Australia
Related
Public HealthMedicalXpress

New Zealand says it has solved Covid outbreak 'puzzle'

New Zealand reported a breakthrough Thursday in tracing the source of a COVID-19 outbreak that plunged the nation into lockdown, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying it should help "stamp out" the virus. Health officials have been trying to determine how an Auckland man contracted the coronavirus this week, ending...
Public HealthMetro International

Australia suffers worst COVID day this year with millions in lockdown

MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australia saw a record daily number of new coronavirus cases this year on Saturday, with the country’s most populous states of New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland recording a total of 361 cases of the highly infectious Delta variant. With about 15 million people in the three states,...
Public Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

New Zealand recorded a COVID-19 case and made a drastic decision

The New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, decreed this Tuesday a three-day confinement for the whole country after discovering a case of local origin of contamination to coronavirus. Ardern claimed that New Zealand, that had not registered any contamination within the population in six months, could not take risks with...
Public HealthWOWK

Asia Today: Sydney lockdown extended, masks required outside

SYDNEY (AP) — A lockdown in Australia’s largest city was extended throughout September and tougher measures to curb the coronavirus’s delta variant were imposed Friday, including a curfew and a mask mandate outdoors. New South Wales state, which includes Sydney, reported 642 locally acquired infections in the latest 24-hour period,...
Public Health740thefan.com

Australia extends COVID-19 lockdown in Melbourne for seven days

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian authorities on Wednesday extended a lockdown in Melbourne for another seven days until Aug. 19 as authorities fight to get on top of the highly infectious Delta variant. “If we were to open, then we would see cases akin to what is happening, tragically, in Sydney...
Public HealthNew Scientist

Covid-19 news: New Zealand begins nationwide lockdown

Ten cases confirmed in outbreak of delta variant in Auckland. New Zealand has begun a nationwide lockdown in a bid to contain the delta variant of the coronavirus. So far 10 cases have been confirmed in the outbreak, but modelling suggests the numbers could rise to between 50 and 100. “From the experience of what we’ve seen overseas, we are absolutely anticipating more cases,” prime minister Jacinda Ardern said. The level 4 alert, the highest level, means people other than essential workers can only leave home for groceries, healthcare, covid-19 tests and exercise. The lockdown will cover the entire country for at least three days, and remain in place in Auckland for a week. New Zealand had been free of local covid-19 infections since February, and only 21 per cent of the total population has been fully vaccinated.
Grocery & Supermaketeturbonews.com

3 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in New Zealand

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said genome sequencing results confirmed that it is the Delta variant that is linked to genome sequencing of cases in Australia’s New South Wales outbreak. NZ community cases of COVID-19 up to 10. Rise in number of community cases resulted in second nationwide lockdown. A fully-vaccinated...
Public HealthPosted by
WGAU

Sydney virus outbreak spreads in Australia and New Zealand

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — An Australian state leader warned Friday that Melbourne may be losing control of a COVID-19 delta variant outbreak that began in Sydney and has also spread to the New Zealand capital. The fast-moving outbreak was first detected in mid-June in Sydney, Australia's largest city, which...
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

New Zealand’s Prime Minister warns that the virus outbreak will worsen.

New Zealand’s Prime Minister warns that the virus outbreak will worsen. The viral outbreak in New Zealand is expected to worsen, according to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warned New Zealanders to expect additional cases from the outbreak that has thrown the hitherto virus-free country on lockdown after six more positive Covid-19 tests.
Public Healthkfgo.com

Australia’s PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy until majority vaccinated

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday defended the country’s lockdown strategy to combat coronavirus outbreaks until at least 70% of population is fully vaccinated. On Saturday, Australian police arrested hundreds of people during anti-lockdown demonstrations in Sydney and Melbourne, capitals of the country’s two most populous...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Italy reports 11 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, 5,735 new cases

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy reported 11 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday compared with 22 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 5,735 from 6,902. Italy has registered 128,220 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its first outbreak emerged in February last year, the...
Public HealthVoice of America

Australia Records Worst Day of COVID-19 Infections

Authorities in Australia reported a record number of COVID-19 infections, including two deaths Saturday, mainly in the New South Wales, and urged people to say at home to minimize a further spread of the coronavirus due to the delta variant of the disease. Speaking to reporters in Sydney, New South...
Public Healthkfgo.com

Vietnam reports record 9,690 COVID-19 infections on Sunday

HANOI (Reuters) -Vietnam’s health ministry reported 9,690 coronavirus infections on Sunday, a record daily increase and up from 7,334 cases on Saturday. Most of the new infections were detected in the epicentre Ho Chi Minh City and the neighbouring provinces of Binh Duong and Dong Nai, the ministry said. Vietnam...

Comments / 0

Community Policy