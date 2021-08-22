Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

How to forecast trip duration using BigQuery ML

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis tutorial will go through the challenge lab in Google Cloud Qwiklab: Create ML Models with BigQuery ML: Challenge Lab. We will use a real-life dataset shared on Google Cloud Public Dataset: austin_bikeshare to help select new bicycle models for public bike share systems. This lab aims at predicting average trip durations for different bike schemes. Two schemes are provided using different assumptions of features selected. You’ll compare which one has a better performance.

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bigquery#Forecasting#Gcp#Google Cloud Qwiklab#Challenge Lab#Austin Bikeshare#The Google Cloud Platform#Bigquery#Linear#Model Type#Start Time#Subscriber Type#Whereextract#Mean Absolute Error#Dayofweek#Hourofstart#Single Trip#Selectcount
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
Related
MarketsSearchengine Journal

Which Schema Types Are Used Most by Industry [Research]

With so much content to process, search engines prefer data on a website to be structured in a way that helps easily identify and understand your content. With schema markup, marketers have hundreds of item properties to base their optimizations on. So which ones are used the most?. Enterprise SEO...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Why start using sktime for forecasting?

One of the challenges faced by business owners is predicting future market conditions. Forecasts help to make informed decisions and form realistic expectations of results. This demand for predictions leads to the ongoing development of forecasting tools. They enable predicting future events by grasping useful information from past observations. Some of the recent forecasting frameworks include Facebook’s Prophet, Uber’s Orbit, or Linkedin’s Greykite. Yet, most of the Python forecasting packages focus on a specific model family, e.g. generalized additive models or statistical models. Sktime aims to fill the gap between those forecasting tools.
Retailtowardsdatascience.com

How To Forecast Purchase Orders for Shopify Stores Using Open-Source

With the volume of data increasing exponentially, it’s critical for businesses focused on e-commerce to leverage that data as quickly and efficiently as possible. Machine learning represents a disruption to increase predictive capabilities and augment human decision making for use cases like price, assortment and supply chain optimization, inventory management, delivery management, and customer support. In this ‘how-to’ guide, we’ll provide step-by-step instructions showing you how to simply and inexpensively integrate machine learning into an existing Shopify account using Airbyte, an open-source data integration platform, and MindsDB, an open-source AutoML framework that runs on top of any database.
Internettowardsdatascience.com

A Tour of 10 Useful Github Features

Some tips and tricks to make the most of your Github experience. This article compiles some useful tips and hacks that I have discovered over time while using Github. These have been gathered from various sources over time. I have filtered out the ones that were too familiar to avoid repetition. I’m sure you’ll find the list useful, and you might like to use them in your day-to-day work.
Softwareaithority.com

Exago BI Adds Support for Google BigQuery

Exago Inc. announced a major update to its flagship embedded business intelligence solution, Exago BI, that adds support for data warehouse Google BigQuery. Version 2021.1.8 of Exago BI expands existing support for cloud-hosted data warehouses used to store and analyze large amounts of data. Now Exago BI customers looking to house and process millions or billions of records may choose between Snowflake, Amazon Redshift, and Google BigQuery for their warehousing needs.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How To Parse Data Using Ruby and Selenium

Manual testing can be inefficient and error-prone. But, it can be eliminated by automation. Selenium is an open-source automation tool to automate tests. For example, we can use it to test web applications. In this article, we will be using Selenium (Ruby), and Chrome to parse data. We will use...
Technologycrowdfundinsider.com

Permission.io Debuts Nodes on Google Cloud Marketplace

a provider of permission-based digital advertising, today announced the availability of its blockchain validator node and blockchain full node on Google Cloud Marketplace. With both of these offerings available on Google Cloud Marketplace, users will have access to Permission.io’s secure private blockchain to send transactions, test, and install dApps, while earning Permission.io’s ASK token, the currency for permission.
ComputersTechRepublic

Linux 101: How to create a compressed archive of a folder from the CLI with zip

Find out how easy it is to create compressed archives from the Linux command line, using zip. Jack Wallen shows you how. Recently, I showed you how to create compressed archives from the Linux command-line using the tar command. This time I want to demonstrate the same task, but using a tool you're probably already familiar with. The tool in question is zip, and it creates compressed zip files from whatever you throw at it.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Managing Scripts on AI Platform with GCP Cloud Source Repository

A tutorial to share the steps to manage and share scripts via GCP Cloud Source Repository. Previously, I used to have multiple Jupyter notebooks under the component Google Cloud AI Platform. When I would like to copy a script from Notebook-1 to Notebook-2, I will start the instance for Notebook-1 and download the script from there to be uploaded to Notebook-2. This approach is inefficient and will incur more cost as an instance has been started. Then my teammates suggested collaboration with Google Cloud Source Repository — which was a brilliant idea!
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

How to Prepare your Development Environment to Rank on Kaggle

In this story, I will present how to set up a development environment for participation in a Kaggle challenge:. 4) perform initial image preprocessing. Initial choice: Competition, Deep Learning Framework and Cloud platform. We will use the recent Kaggle Plant Pathology 2021 — FGVC8 to showcase the full data science...
Softwareaddictivetips.com

How to use RustDesk on Linux

RustDesk is an excellent, open-source remote desktop application. It is similar to Teamviewer and Anydesk. However, it is better as it allows users to host their own connection server if they choose (it is not required, though). Here’s how to use RustDesk on Linux. Installing RustDesk on Linux. Before using...
Coding & ProgrammingInfoworld

Get started with Python type hints

Python is best thought of as a “dynamic, but strongly typed” language. Types aren’t associated with the names for things, but with the things themselves. This makes Python flexible and convenient for developers, because you don’t have to rigorously define and track variable types if you’re just throwing together a quick-and-dirty script. But for bigger projects, especially libraries used by third parties, it helps to know which object types are associated with which variables.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Getting Started with Deep Learning Using CNNs

Implementing the “Hello World!” of convolutional neural networks. A large part of the progress made in deep learning over the recent years is due to the concept of convolutional neural networks or CNNs. These networks have become the de-facto standard in all but the most trivial tasks in image processing. The basic concepts of CNNs originate from the 1980s, the first application to image recognition was published in 1989. Like so many topics in the field of deep learning the big advances came with more computing power and one major factor was using GPUs instead of CPUs for training starting in the mid 2000s.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Feature selection for forecasting algorithms

In this article, we talk feature selection for forecasting. We start by explaining why you should think twice before adding features to your forecasts; then we talk about some ways to do feature selection for forecasting models. To put things in practical terms, we demo a feature selection method that has a decent balance between performance and computational cost in R.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

How to Create an Ubuntu Server to Build an AI Product Using Docker

A collection of code snippets to build an Ubuntu server that is ready to develop a simple AI product. To deploy an AI engine on the cloud, you most likely need to run a virtual Linux-based server with essential software and libraries. A standard way to spin up a server is to create a docker image that meets all the requirements. You can run a docker container using the corresponding docker image on any machine as your server. In general, a standard server for building an AI product must have several essential software and libraries including Python, Java, Git, Docker, and GCloud. For example, you need to build a new docker image every time that the AI model gets updated; so docker must be installed. Then, you need to deploy the new docker image with a new AI model on the cloud; so, for example, gcloud and kubectl must be installed.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Fix non-uniform colormaps with fixthejet

Why (and how) to avoid perceptually non-uniform colormaps. Information is not knowledge. Information can be converted into knowledge if patterns underlying the information are well understood. In today’s day and age of fast-paced advances in science and technology, one of the key information sources is data. It is hardly surprising then that we produce a lot of it- about 2.5 quintillion bytes every day.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

How to handle dates in SQL using in-built functions

As a data analyst, I build dashboards and reports with different time grains like weekly, monthly, quarterly, annually. For time series analysis, I need the timestamps in my data to be aggregated. That’s where the date functions come in. These built-in functions make an analyst’s tasks so much easier. I can’t imagine my life without the in-built date functions.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Automated Marketing Mix Modeling with Facebook Experimental’s Robyn

This article provides you a first overview of Facebook Experimental’s Robyn. Since the Facebook Marketing Science team has already created a great quick start guide and very detailed pages, I try to keep the article short and on point. For detailed explanations, you can find more information here. Facebook Experimental’s...
towardsdatascience.com

Improve Linear Regression for Time Series Forecasting

Combine Linear Models and Decision Trees for better Forecasting. Time series forecasting is a very fascinating task. However, build a machine-learning algorithm to predict future data is trickier than expected. The hardest thing to handle is the temporal dependency present in the data. By their nature, time-series data are subject to shifts. This may result in temporal drifts of various kinds which may become our algorithm inaccurate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy