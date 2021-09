NCAAF · Sat (9/4) @ 10:30pm ET — BYU BYU at ARZ Arizona. Our Pick: BYU BYU at -12.5 (-110). Claim a risk free bet worth a max of $5000 from Caesars today!. Arizona and BYU have something in common heading into the 2021 college football season. Both programs are looking to usher in a new era of success. The difference, however, is that BYU is looking to continue their recent run of winning while the Wildcats are hoping to end a 12-game losing streak.