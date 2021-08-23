Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Rob Zombie Shares First Look at ‘Munsters’ Makeup Effects

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rob Zombie is apparently living out a lifelong dream by making his very own movie version of The Munsters, the old CBS sitcom about the lives of a family of friendly monsters. He’s been bringing fans along with the process of turning an old black-and-white television series into a film version that will play both in theaters and on the Peacock streaming service with lots of images of the design and development process on his Instagram page.

943litefm.com

Comments / 0

94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Zombie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Munsters#Prosthetic Makeup#Design#Cbs#Peacock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Moviespurewow.com

This Intense Sandra Bullock Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List & It’s Totally Worth the Watch

This must-watch Sandra Bullock flick, The Net, is suddenly back on our radar, and you won’t hear us complaining. The film has been around for quite some time, as it originally hit theaters in 1995. Well, it was recently added to Netflix, and it’s already claimed a spot on the streaming service’s list of top-rated movies behind Vivo, Aftermath, The Vault, The Losers, Major Payne and The Swarm.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson Looks Almost Unrecognizable in Teen Vogue Shoot

Watch: Honey Boo Boo Looks UNRECOGNIZABLE in "Teen Vogue" Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is putting everything out in the open. Ahead of her 16th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 28, the reality TV star was the subject of a Teen Vogue feature published on Wednesday, Aug. 25. The piece involved a glamorous photo shoot, in addition to a personal interview in which the teen got candid about the people in her life, including June "Mama June" Shannon.
CelebritiesNME

US actor Jay Pickett dies on set of western film

Jay Pickett, who is best known for his recurring role on General Hospital, has died on the set of his upcoming film. The 60-year-old actor was filming western Treasure Valley, which he both wrote and starred in, when he died sitting on a horse, according to co-star Jim Heffel. “Jay...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Victoria’s Wedding Horror, Ashland’s Evil Exposed At Altar

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) is buying Ashland Locke’s (Richard Burgi) love scheme. While he could be legit in both his cancer diagnosis and intentions, chances are that Victoria’s being taken for a ride. Multiple characters are searching for the truth, which could end up coming out at the couple’s own wedding.
Chicago, ILTMZ.com

Kim Kardashian Wears Wedding Dress, Joins Kanye at 'Donda' Event

Kim Kardashian did more than just support her former hubby from the audience, she got involved in the action too, wearing a wedding dress!!!. Kanye's performance at Soldier Field in Chicago Thursday night featured plenty of guest appearances -- including some head-scratchers like DaBaby and Marilyn Manson -- but the audience went most crazy when Kim showed up outside the mockup of Kanye's childhood home in the dress.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Best horror movies on Netflix: These titles will scare you half to death

Netflix seems to have the hot hand right now when it comes to new horror movie releases on its platform. So many that have been released in recent weeks — from the Fear Street trilogy to the Italian-language A Classic Horror Story — have immediately rocketed to the pinnacle of the streamer’s Top 10 movie ranking. Some of the new titles have been on the smaller-scale, indie-feeling side of things. We’d put something like Aftermath, about the terror experienced by a young couple after they move into their dream home, in this category. Meanwhile, others have been blockbuster material, like...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Eva Longoria's leggy display has fans doing a double take

Eva Longoria took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a new image of herself in leisurewear, with the caption: "Daydreaming." The 46-year-old actress and film producer, who can usually be seen gracing red carpets in flowy gowns, looked amazing as she was dressed casually in a grey sweatshirt, shorts and white trainers, looking off into the distance. She styled her hair in a half-up, half-down ponytail.
RelationshipsRadar Online.com

Kelly Clarkson Replaces Wedding Ring With Black Diamond After Winning Prenup Battle Against Ex Brandon Blackstock Amid Bitter Divorce

Kelly Clarkson is using her money wisely because she's replaced her wedding ring with a black diamond after a judge ruled the singer gets to keep her millions in her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. Article continues below advertisement. The 39-year-old Voice judge showcased her latest pricey accessory while backstage ahead...
Weight LossBlack Enterprise

Loretta Devine On ‘Waiting to Exhale,’ Recalls Gregory Hines Urging Her to ‘Lose Weight’ and Whitney Houston’s Incessant Singing On Set

The hit autobiographical series UNCENSORED explores the lives of your favorite personalities as they provide first-hand accounts of their success and the obstacles they faced throughout their careers. Season 4 kicks off with Emmy award-winning actress Loretta Devine. She knew at a young age that she wanted to be a...
Popculture

Micki Grant, 'Another World' Star, Dead at 80

Micki Grant, a trailblazing playwright, actress, and singer, died on Sunday. She was 80. Grant's death was first reported by Broadway World and later confirmed by publishing company Concord Theatricals, notes Deadline. No cause of death has been reported. Grant was the first woman to write both music and lyrics to a Broadway show with Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope, directed by the first Black woman to direct on Broadway, Vinnette Carroll. Grant also starred in the soap opera Another World.
MoviesPosted by
Parade

Betty White's Lifetime Christmas Movie May Not Happen for 2021

After the excitement of the announcement that Betty White was going to star in a Christmas movie for Lifetime back in 2020 word came that the as-yet untitled film was going to be delayed by a year as a result of COVID-19. Filming protocols are still in effect, so Parade.com...
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Sister Wives’ Kody Brown STEALS From ‘600-Lb. Life’ Dr. Now: Needs Money?!

Those who follow both Kody Brown of Sister Wives and Dr. Now of My 600-Lb. Life were probably hit with a bit of Deja Vu today. Earlier today, Dr. Now took to his Instagram to announce he was running a promotion on Cameos. The Instagram post revealed a 25 percent off discount on Cameos for the rest of the week. Roughly four hours AFTER Dr. Now posted about this promotion… Kody Brown of Sister Wives also announced he was running the same discount for his fans and followers.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka'Oir Share New Photo Of Adorable Son Ice

Celebrity baby Ice Davis was born weighing an ounce over seven pounds the day before Christmas Eve in 2019. Baby Ice is the couple's first child together. Gucci Mane, also known as Guwop and Mr. Zone 6, debuted his first single "Icy" featuring Young Jeezy in 2005 and ever since has had an impeccable run. Baby's Ice name is most definitely a nod to his father's career and his obsession with Ice, whether ice cream or iced out Jewelry.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon stuns in dreamy beach photo on last day of vacation

Reese Witherspoon marked her last day of the summer holidays by posting an envy-inducing picture of herself on Instagram. The actress shared a stunning photo showing her in a wrap dress by her brand Draper James, flat sandals, and sunglasses as she sipped a cocktail whilst sat in a sofa chair just by the ocean.
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

‘The Matrix 4’ Gets Its Official Title And First Trailer

The Matrix is back with pretty much the only title that would have made sense after the previous sequels were titled The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. The Matrix 4 shall henceforth be officially known as The Matrix Resurrections. The announcement was made at the annual CinemaCon convention in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy