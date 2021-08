A week after the Yankees and White Sox played on a cornfield in Iowa, one man in San Francisco turned Oracle Park into his own Field of Dreams. Just as Jake McGee was getting ready to pitch the ninth for the home team, a fan ran on the field near the Mets dugout on the first-base side and was able to keep the security team at bay long enough to take the mound, get the sign from an imaginary catcher and wind up for a pantomime pitch. Then he was tackled by two security guards and escorted off the field.