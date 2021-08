Two soccer giants in their domestic leagues will clash on Wednesday in the first leg of the Champions League qualifier play-off. Malmo is the reigning champion of the Allsvenskan, Sweden's top league, and has won five of the last eight championships. Its opponent, Ludogorets, has done even better, as the Razgrad side has won all 10 of the Bulgarian First League titles since being promoted in 2011. You can watch the match on Paramount+.