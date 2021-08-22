Cancel
Jayson Tatum honest take on LiAngelo Ball chasing NBA dream with Hornets

By Yahoo! Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiAngelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets, Jayson Tatum, National Basketball Association, LaMelo Ball, Lonzo Ball, Boston Celtics, NBA Summer League. While LaMelo and Lonzo Ball entered the NBA as highly touted draft picks, LiAngelo Ball is out here trying to get a shot with the Charlotte Hornets. But it appears his hard work is getting noticed around the league. The middle Ball brother has a believer in at least one star player – Jayson Tatum.

