The PLAY: Total Over 2.25 (-121) Necaxa and Juarez square off in Liga MX tonight and we should see goals. The hosts have scored in each of the last four matches and have piled up five goals over their last two games. Necaxa also has allowed multiple goals in four of its last six and has surrendered three and five tallies in games within that span. Juarez hasn't come up with a clean sheet in any of its last five matches and has surrendered multiple goals in four of those. Ride the over here.