Lost weight, but feel no different.

That Depends on the "What," the "How," and the "Why" of Weight Loss. How long it takes to lose weight depends on many factors beyond simply how much weight you want to lose. Obviously, losing 5 pounds should take a lot less time to lose than 50 lbs. Yet, even when someone aims to lose a modest 5-10 lbs of weight, it may take much longer than anticipated. Why? In today's world, weight loss has become one of the most difficult tasks to achieve. The availability of high calorie foods, combined with atypical portion sizes and sedentary lifestyle, has made gaining weight an unintentional, yet normal, side effect of urban living. Losing weight, or even maintaining weight, has now become a challenging venture that requires targeted, intentional focus. The formula for successful weight loss is simple: take in (or eat) less calories than your body uses (or burns) each day. However, the critical components of a successful equation, i.e., healthful lifestyle changes, wise food choices, and staying active, can be very hard to implement. Thus, to lose weight as quickly as possible (without resorting to drastic, unhealthy measures), it's important to assess what dieting is, how dieting is done, and most importantly, why you want to diet in the first place.