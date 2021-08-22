Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash- Wilmington

Wilmington- Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred this morning on southbound I-95 south of the Brandywine River Bridge. On August 22, 2021, at approximately 4:13 a.m., a black 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 through a construction zone and struck a crash attenuator positioned in the gore area between the single southbound lane of travel and the exit ramp for Delaware Avenue. The Jeep subsequently rotated clockwise and came to rest perpendicular to the roadway, completely blocking the single southbound lane of travel. After this collision, a 25-year-old female who was traveling southbound I-95, stopped her vehicle on the left shoulder of the off-ramp to Delaware Avenue. The female exited her vehicle and walked into the single southbound lane of travel to offer assistance to the operator of the Jeep Grand Cherokee.