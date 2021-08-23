Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson ‘responding positively’ to COVID treatment

In March 1968, President Lyndon Johnson announced to a shocked nation that he would not seek reelection. The nation was reeling from Vietnam, a tumultuous year of protests, and an overwhelming feeling of discontent that reached down into the heart and soul of America. A veteran of the U.S. Senate and a foreign policy expert in his own right, LBJ sensed he had lost the country and did the honorable thing by opting not to run again.