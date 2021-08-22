Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Madonna at #1

1015khits.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday in 1987, Madonna went to No.1 on the US singles chart with ‘Who’s That Girl’, her sixth US No.1 and also a No.1 in the UK. The track was from the soundtrack album of the motion picture of same name.

1015khits.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Motion Picture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Music940wfaw.com

Madonna To Celebrate 40th Anniversary With Reissue Campaign

Madonna and Warner Music Group announced a milestone, career-spanning global partnership that includes a new agreement for her entire recorded music catalog. According to a press release, the pact includes 17 studio albums plus singles, soundtrack recordings, live albums, and compilations. The new deal includes the launch of an extensive...
Celebritiesb975.com

Madonna wishes twins Stella and Estere a happy birthday: “2 Beautiful Souls”

Madonna took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate her twin daughters, who turned nine years old. The singer posted a slideshow of photos of Stella and Estere throughout the years and captioned it, “Happy Birthday Stella and Estere!!!! 2 Beautiful Souls……….who bring nothing but Joy to everyone they meet. So Grateful to have you both in my life.”
Musicmusicconnection.com

Madonna and Warner Music Announce Catalog Partnership

Madonna and Warner Music Group have announced a milestone, career-spanning global partnership that includes a new agreement for her entire recorded music catalog. With global sales of over 300 million records, Madonna is the best-selling female artist of all time, with countless accolades that include seven Grammy Awards, 24 ASCAP Pop Music Awards, and numerous international trophies, including BRIT, Bravo Otto, Danish Music, Edison, GAFFA, International Dance Music, Ivor Novello, Juno, MTV, and World Music Awards, among many others across the globe. She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2008.
MusicVulture

Madonna to Curate Deluxe Reissues of Her Major Albums

Call her a material girl — if we’re talking deluxe material, that is. Madonna announced a return to her original label, Warner Music Group, on August 16, in a new partnership that will find her curating a series of new deluxe editions of many of her classic albums for the first time. The deluxe reissues will begin in 2022, in line with the 40th anniversary of Madonna’s recording career, which began with the release of her 1982 single “Everybody” on Warner. As part of the deal, her entire catalogue will move to Warner by 2025, after the pop star released her last three albums, MDNA, Rebel Heart, and Madame X, with Interscope. “Since the very beginning, Warner Music Group has helped bring my music and vision to all my fans around the world with the utmost care and consideration,” Madonna said in a statement. “They have been amazing partners, and I am delighted to be embarking on this next chapter with them to celebrate my catalogue from the last 40 years.” And if you can’t wait ’til 2022 for more Madonna material, you won’t have to — the performer’s upcoming Madame X tour documentary is out October 8 on Paramount+.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
HOT 107.9

Here’s What Madonna’s Six Kids Look Like Today

The Queen of Pop celebrated her birthday by giving us a rare gift. Madonna, who turned 63 on Aug. 16, marked the occasion by sharing a new photo with all six of her children. Appearing toward the end of a gallery of pics Madonna posted on Instagram, the updated family portrait features Lourdes Leon, Rocco Ritchie, David Banda, Mercy James, Estere Ciccone and Stelle Ciccone.
Family Relationshipstalesbuzz.com

Madonna Poses With ALL 6 Children Together In Rare Group Photo – LOOK!

Madonna is usually flanked by shirtless backup dancers on Instagram — but in her latest snap, the superstar was seen posing with a different posse: her children!. On Wednesday, the Like a Virgin singer shared pics from her epic 63rd birthday celebration in Italy — one of which saw her posing with all six of her children: Lourdes Leon, 24, Rocco Ritchie, 21, David Banda, 15, Mercy James, 15, and 8-year-old twins Estere and Stella Ciccone.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

John Cena Shares Photo Of Black Man Who Looks Just Like Him

John Cena has fully transitioned from wrestling star to Hollywood actor, and he's been embraced by the masses as a result. The charismatic entertainer has had a legendary career in the WWE, bringing his acting chops over to the big screen and adapting very well to the glitz and glam. He's also somewhat of an internet meme, often trending as people make jokes about his "You can't see me" catchphrase. This week, Cena participated in some of the trollery that surrounds him, sharing a photo of a Black man who somehow looks exactly like him.
Chicago, ILTMZ.com

Kim Kardashian Wears Wedding Dress, Joins Kanye at 'Donda' Event

Kim Kardashian did more than just support her former hubby from the audience, she got involved in the action too, wearing a wedding dress!!!. Kanye's performance at Soldier Field in Chicago Thursday night featured plenty of guest appearances -- including some head-scratchers like DaBaby and Marilyn Manson -- but the audience went most crazy when Kim showed up outside the mockup of Kanye's childhood home in the dress.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

“To hell with his freedoms”: Arnold Schwarzenegger loses a major sponsor after calling covid-19 deniers “idiots”

American sports nutrition brand Redcon1 withdrew its sponsorship of world bodybuilding icon Arnold Schwarzenegger after a series of insults and sharp comments towards those who still deny the severity of the covid-19 pandemic. During a interview On August 11, the Austro-American actor and politician called those who oppose the use...

Comments / 0

Community Policy