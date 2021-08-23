Cancel
Congress & Courts

New Mexico and the federal infrastructure bill: FAQs

By Kevin Robinson-Avila
ABQJournal
 11 days ago

A: The U.S. Senate passed a $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on Aug. 10 that, if passed by the U.S. House of Representatives, would represent the largest national effort to modernize the country’s infrastructure in decades. Most of the money comes from reauthorizing previously approved spending on existing public works programs and redirecting unspent pandemic relief money. But it also calls for about $550 billion in new spending on everything from roads, bridges and water projects to electric grid modernization, broadband development, climate change resilience and environmental remediation. It’s considered the first step in President Joe Biden’s plan to modernize national infrastructure to better compete in the global economy. At its core is a “clean energy revolution” that could fundamentally transform the country’s electric grid, the transportation system, industrial production and commercial and residential consumption away from fossil fuels to combat climate change, potentially creating a non-carbon economy in the U.S. by midcentury.

