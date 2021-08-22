Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson County, AL

Center Point Female Arrested for Attempted Murder and Arson

By Joni Money
jeffcosheriffal.com
 6 days ago

Around 9:30 AM on Sunday, August 22, 2021, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the Parkway Villa Apartments at the 100 block of 14th Avenue Northeast in Center Point in reference to a female who was vandalizing a car in the parking lot. Upon arrival deputies discovered that a male who had been at that location had gone to the hospital by personal vehicle to obtain treatment from non-life-threatening knife wounds. There had also been a fire set in one of the apartments.

jeffcosheriffal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center Point, AL
Jefferson County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Jefferson County, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy