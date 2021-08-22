Center Point Female Arrested for Attempted Murder and Arson

Around 9:30 AM on Sunday, August 22, 2021, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the Parkway Villa Apartments at the 100 block of 14th Avenue Northeast in Center Point in reference to a female who was vandalizing a car in the parking lot. Upon arrival deputies discovered that a male who had been at that location had gone to the hospital by personal vehicle to obtain treatment from non-life-threatening knife wounds. There had also been a fire set in one of the apartments.