Did CM Punk Really Pay For All Of The Ice Cream Bars Given Out To Fans After Rampage?

CM Punk officially arrived in All Elite Wrestling on Friday night during AEW Rampage, opening the show with his trademark "Cult of Personality" entrance. Punk has not wrestled in an official capacity since leaving the WWE back in 2014. In the years that followed he was asked numerous times if his wrestling career was over, and while he never truly slammed the door shut it took him seven years to finally make the jump back into the business. During that time away he fought twice in the UFC, worked on several comic books and expanded his acting career with roles in Girl on the Third Floor, Rabid, Jakob's Wife and Heels. Back in 2019 he briefly dipped his toe back into the wrestling world, signing with FOX Sports to become an analyst on the WWE Backstage program on FS1, though that show was shut down in mid-2020.