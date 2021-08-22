Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Did CM Punk Really Pay For All Of The Ice Cream Bars Given Out To Fans After Rampage?

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs many of you know, there were ice cream bars that were given out to over 15,000 fans as they exited the United Center following Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage in Chicago, IL. CM Punk had “Pretty Cool Ice Cream” bars waiting for all of the fans as they left the arena.

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cm Punk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#The United Center#Aew Rampage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
NFLthefocus.news

Who is CM Punk's wife? Fans call for AJ Lee to join husband after AEW debut

CM Punk made an incredible return to the ring this week, officially joining All Elite Wrestling. Afterwards, people were calling for CM Punk’s wife AJ Lee to join AEW too. CM Punk, real name Philip Jack Brooks, made his first wrestling appearance in seven years on Friday (20 August). Debuting...
WWEPWMania

CM Punk Teases Confrontation With Darby Allin At AEW Rampage?

As PWMania.com previously reported, Darby Allin recently cut a promo about the upcoming AEW Rampage in Chicago and used CM Punk’s “best in the world” catchphrase. Several fans pointed out that CM Punk sent out an Instagram story with the term “Nothing’s over till you’re underground” which is a tattoo on Darby’s chest.
WWEringsidenews.com

CM Punk Drops Massive Hint At AEW Rampage The First Dance Debut

CM Punk loves churning the rumor mill and his name is coming up more than ever right now. The idea is that he is on his way to AEW and the company hasn’t shied away from showing fans chanting “CM PUNK” in their crowd. The United Center will be packed this Friday for Rampage and many fans are expecting to see Punk’s debut for Tony Khan’s company.
WWEPWMania

CM Punk’s Final Teases Prior To The AEW Rampage Episode In Chicago

With the August 20th 2021 edition of AEW Rampage in Chicago coming up, CM Punk has been having fun on social media with various teases for the event. First, Punk posted the cover art from the Batman: The Dark Knight Rises comic book on his Instagram story along with the song “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen.
WWEbleedingcool.com

Transcript of CM Punk's Return Promo at AEW Rampage: The First Dance

Last night on AEW Rampage, CM Punk returned after a seven-year absence in front of a packed Chicago crowd at the United Center and delivered an all-time great memorable moment. As the crowd and viewers around the world marked out for the returning star, Punk cut pretty much the perfect return promo as the crowd delivered a reaction on par with any huge moment from wrestling's 1990s heyday. Here's what Punk had to say on his debut at AEW Rampage: The First Dance.
Food & Drinksringsidenews.com

CM Punk Ice Cream Bar Wrappers Going For Insane Money On eBay

CM Punk’s big AEW debut was followed by fans in the United Center getting their own official CM Punk ice cream bars. Those bars were handed out to fans as they exited the arena, and they are incredibly valuable collectors items at this point. CM Punk’s official ice cream bars...
CelebritiesPosted by
Wrestling World

CM Punk Reveals The Ice Cream Bar Idea

CM Punk recently made his long-awaited AEW debut and he spoke about the ice cream bar idea. On AEW Rampage: First Dance, every person in the audience got a free ice cream bar. During the post-show media scrum, CM Punk spoke about whose idea was that. “The ice cream bars...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

CM Punk Drops Another Teaser Before Tonight’s AEW Rampage

CM Punk has been posting teasers regarding a return to pro wrestling. He did just that again in a new post on his Instagram by sharing a cover photo of the Batman comic titled “The Dark Knight Returns.”. Although not confirmed, it’s widely believed he will make his AEW debut...
WWEPWMania

Backstage News On CM Punk’s Debut With AEW At Rampage

As PWMania.com previously reported, CM Punk made his AEW debut on the August 20th 2021 edition of AEW Rampage. Here are some news items regarding Punk’s debut:. * Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted that “it’s being seen within TNT that Punk has joined ‘their team’ and they are considering potential ideas for him beyond AEW.”
WWEdailyddt.com

CM Punk says “I’m Back!” at AEW Rampage in Chicago

CM Punk has returned to professional wrestling after 7 years and has joined the ranks at All Elite Wrestling. After weeks of speculation, CM Punk opened up AEW Rampage: The First Dance in Chicago to a thunderous reception at the United Center. The reaction was deafening and chants for Punk were heard for many minutes later.
WWEPWMania

Darby Allin Responds To CM Punk, Tony Khan & Others Speak After AEW Rampage

Darby Allin has responded to CM Punk’s comments from last night’s AEW debut on Rampage. As noted, Punk made his long-awaited return to pro wrestling and kicked off Rampage from the United Center in Chicago. His promo included praise for Darby Allin, who was watching from the rafters with Sting, and it was indicated that Allin vs. Punk will take place at AEW All Out on September 5. You can click here for details, photos and video from Punk’s debut, including news on his AEW Dynamite debut and more.
WWEringsidenews.com

AEW Rampage Set To Have Special Format For CM Punk Debut Episode

CM Punk is set to make his big debut in AEW this week on Rampage during The First Dance special. The United Center will be packed as many are waiting the return of the Second City Savior to pro wrestling. AEW is doing something special for the show tonight as well.
WWEComicBook

CM Punk Arrives on AEW Rampage

CM Punk officially arrived in All Elite Wrestling on Friday night during AEW Rampage, opening the show with his trademark "Cult of Personality" entrance. Punk has not wrestled in an official capacity since leaving the WWE back in 2014. In the years that followed he was asked numerous times if his wrestling career was over, and while he never truly slammed the door shut it took him seven years to finally make the jump back into the business. During that time away he fought twice in the UFC, worked on several comic books and expanded his acting career with roles in Girl on the Third Floor, Rabid, Jakob's Wife and Heels. Back in 2019 he briefly dipped his toe back into the wrestling world, signing with FOX Sports to become an analyst on the WWE Backstage program on FS1, though that show was shut down in mid-2020.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

CM Punk Defends The Fan Who Was Seen Crying On AEW Rampage

During a recent appearance on the ESPN 100 podcast, AEW Superstar CM Punk defended the fan who has gone viral after he was shown crying during CM Punk’s entrance on AEW Rampage. Tommy Dreamer also took to Twitter over the weekend and invited the fan to Impact Wrestling’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view event.

Comments / 0

Community Policy