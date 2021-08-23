India Currents Wins 2020 California Journalism Awards for COVID-19 Reporting
India Currents received multiple awards for its coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic from the 2020 California Journalism Awards. The California News Publishers Association recognized various India Currents stories, columns, and essays in three categories. India Currents received third place in the category “local coverage of election 2020,” fifth place in the category “coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic health reporting,” and fourth place in the category “coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic fallout.”indiacurrents.com
