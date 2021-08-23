A Black Police Officer From Texas Defends Her Profession at Blake Rally

(WGTD)---On a stage where police were often times vilified, a police officer spoke up in defense of law enforcement. Robin Williams is a 31-year-old Black police officer in Texas who has her sights set on running for mayor of Houston. At a weekend rally led by the family of Jacob Blake to mark the first anniversary of the Blake police shooting, Williams joined the chorus who called for the firing of the officer who shot him in the back and side. But she also tried to draw a distinction between good cops and bad ones. "There are some bad apples and we do have to weed them out," Williams said. I'm not oblivious to bad officers. But I'm speaking as a good officer and I love what I do. That means each and every day when I put on my uniform I'm willing to die for each and every one of you."