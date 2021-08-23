Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

A Black Police Officer From Texas Defends Her Profession at Blake Rally

wgtd.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WGTD)---On a stage where police were often times vilified, a police officer spoke up in defense of law enforcement. Robin Williams is a 31-year-old Black police officer in Texas who has her sights set on running for mayor of Houston. At a weekend rally led by the family of Jacob Blake to mark the first anniversary of the Blake police shooting, Williams joined the chorus who called for the firing of the officer who shot him in the back and side. But she also tried to draw a distinction between good cops and bad ones. "There are some bad apples and we do have to weed them out," Williams said. I'm not oblivious to bad officers. But I'm speaking as a good officer and I love what I do. That means each and every day when I put on my uniform I'm willing to die for each and every one of you."

www.wgtd.org

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
Kenosha, WI
Kenosha, WI
Society
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
Local
Wisconsin Society
Kenosha, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Racial Injustice#Wgtd#Marine#Suv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Texas House passes voting bill that lawmakers fled state to protest

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Texas' House of Representatives on Friday passed a bill restricting voting access, more than six weeks after Democratic lawmakers fled the state in an effort to deny the legislature the quorum needed to approve the Republican-backed measure. The House resumed business on Aug. 19 after three...
Posted by
The Hill

Powell signals Fed will soon cut back on stimulus

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Friday that inflation has risen enough to warrant a reduction in the central bank’s support for the recovering economy, potentially by the end of the year. In a Friday virtual speech, Powell said that the rate of price increases had achieved the “substantial further...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. intelligence community still divided on COVID-19's origin -summary

WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. intelligence community failed to resolve a sharp debate within the Biden administration over whether a Chinese laboratory incident was the source of COVID-19, U.S. officials said in a declassified summary on Friday. The report, issued by the Office of the Director of National...
Posted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...

Comments / 5

Community Policy