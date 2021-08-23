Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

Afghanistan | Biden does not rule out expanding its US presence

By uadmin
Rebel Yell
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Kabul) In the face of the evacuation chaos in Kabul and under pressure from his allies, Joe Biden opened the door to meet the soldiers on the scheduled date. “There are talks between us and the military about the extension. We hope not to have to extend it, but there will probably be discussions about the status of the evacuation process, ”said the US President on Sunday evening when London announced the holding of a virtual G7 summit on Tuesday. for urgent talks on Afghanistan ”.

www.unlvrebelyell.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ahmad Massoud
Person
Josep Borrell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#President Of Afghanistan#Afghans#Islamists#Taliban#Afp#British#European#Americans#The White House#Russian#Nato#Al Qaida#Mujahideen#Arab#Fnr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Qatar
Related
Foreign Policynewstalkflorida.com

China Tells VP Kamala Harris US Has No Credibility After Afghanistan

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the U.S.’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan leaves it with no credibility to criticize China, following Vice President Kamala Harris’ rebukes of the country on Tuesday. The U.S. “can smear, suppress, coerce, and bully other countries at will in order to maintain America first, without...
POTUSWashington Examiner

The Biden administration just made it easier for the Taliban to kill Americans

Every day brings new reports that prove the situation in Afghanistan is only getting worse, thanks to the incompetence of the Biden administration. On Thursday, Politico reported that U.S. officials gave the Taliban a list of names of American citizens, green card holders, and Afghan allies who would need to be granted entry through the terrorist organization’s checkpoints outside the Kabul airport. If this report is true and the United States isn’t able to find these people and evacuate them, the Biden administration just endangered their lives.
Presidential Electionwashingtonnewsday.com

House Democrats have joined Republicans in calling for a postponement of the withdrawal deadline from Afghanistan.

House Democrats have joined Republicans in calling for a postponement of the withdrawal deadline from Afghanistan. Despite using different words to describe the current situation in Afghanistan, Republican and Democratic members of the House of Representatives asked for an extension of the existing August 31 deadline for the withdrawal of American troops from the nation on Tuesday.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Blinken confronted over ‘betrayed’ US embassy workers ditched in Afghanistan: “The message is we will not be loyal”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was challenged by a reporter over the US-employed Afghan staff who feel “completely betrayed” at being left stranded in the country.Andrea Mitchell of NBC News said that many local staff employed by the US Embassy in Kabul have been prevented from reaching the city’s international airport because of Taliban checkpoints.“We evacuated our embassy and there have been cables back that I know you must be familiar with, or your teams are, of people who feel completely betrayed,” she said“And these are thousands of people that we rely on in embassies around the world. The...
POTUSWashington Examiner

Psaki admits Biden is abandoning 'some' Americans to the mercy of terrorists

Less than 24 hours after White House press secretary Jen Psaki claimed that Americans stuck behind Taliban checkpoints in Afghanistan aren’t “stranded,” she admitted it will be impossible to get them all out of the country by the Aug. 31 evacuation deadline. President Joe Biden refuses to extend the evacuation...
ImmigrationPosted by
AFP

As thousands flee Afghanistan, some refugees want to go back

From trucks stuffed with carpets, bedding, clothes and even goats, around 200 Afghan refugees look beyond the horizon toward Spin Boldak in their country's south, waiting to return home from Pakistan.  "I am returning to Ghazni, now peace has been established and we are happy that we are returning back to our home.
Washington StatePosted by
MassLive.com

‘Washington should be ashamed,’ Rep. Seth Moulton says after secret visit to Afghanistan that sparks accusations of grandstanding

Rep. Seth Moulton on Tuesday night said national leaders ought to be ashamed of the way U.S. troops have been handled amid the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, where the congressman and Rep. Peter Meijer recently visited in a secret trip that stunned the State Department and military leaders and sparked accusations of grandstanding.
POTUSWashington Examiner

The Taliban reward Biden's deadline appeasement with new aggression

President Joe Biden, on Tuesday, refused the request of allies to extend an Aug. 31 deadline for the withdrawal of U.S. citizens and allies from Afghanistan. The Taliban have quickly rewarded Biden's appeasement. Politico's Lara Seligman and Alex Thompson reported that the Taliban are increasing their obstruction of Americans and Afghans who are attempting to access Kabul's airport.

Comments / 1

Community Policy