Afghanistan | Biden does not rule out expanding its US presence
(Kabul) In the face of the evacuation chaos in Kabul and under pressure from his allies, Joe Biden opened the door to meet the soldiers on the scheduled date. “There are talks between us and the military about the extension. We hope not to have to extend it, but there will probably be discussions about the status of the evacuation process, ”said the US President on Sunday evening when London announced the holding of a virtual G7 summit on Tuesday. for urgent talks on Afghanistan ”.www.unlvrebelyell.com
