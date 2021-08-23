Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Lance throws 2 TDs passes as 49ers rally to beat Chargers

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 4 days ago

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Trey Lance threw two touchdown passes and continued to make his case to be San Francisco’s Week 1 starter as the 49ers rallied for a 15-10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Lance, the third overall pick in April’s draft, had a rough start. He completed only one of his first six passes and was picked off in his first three series before settling down with scoring drives on two of his final three drives. Lance finished 8 of 14 for 102 yards and won the duel of former North Dakota State quarterbacks. Easton Stick, who mentored Lance in 2018, got the start for the Chargers and was 10 of 14 for 85 yards and a touchdown.

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#San Francisco#American Football#Ap Sports#The Los Angeles Chargers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFL49erswebzone.com

Grading 49ers QBs Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance vs. the Chargers

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Here are the grades for Jimmy Garoppolo's and Trey Lance's preseason performances against the Los Angeles Chargers. JIMMY GAROPPOLO: F Quarterback rating was 16.7. Completed 3 of 6 pass attempts and threw his daily interception. Looked erratic on almost all of his pass attempts. Ran for a first ...Continue reading.
NFLchatsports.com

Trey Lance not getting a lot of help from 49ers receivers vs. Chargers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports. Rookie quarterback Trey Lance has seen more than a few of his 49ers receivers lose passes off their hands in Week 2 of the preseason against the Chargers. San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance didn’t exactly...
NFLchatsports.com

49ers vs. Chargers: 3 players not named Trey Lance to watch

DuJuan Harris #32 of the San Francisco 49ers against the San Diego Chargers (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images) The 49ers visit the Chargers for Week 2 of the preseason, and you’ll want to keep an eye on these three non-Trey Lance players during the game. The San Francisco...
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers-Chargers: Kyle Shanahan considering giving Trey Lance reps with the ones on Friday

629 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance hasn't received many opportunities to work with the first-team offense or against the first-team defense. Could that change as soon as tomorrow? Head coach Kyle Shanahan said he is at least considering the possibility.
NFLModesto Bee

What we saw from 49ers’ feisty practice with the Chargers; Garoppolo vs. Lance duel

Ask an NFL writer about their favorite events to cover and there’s strong chance they will say joint training camp practices between two teams. There’s a different level of angst and competitive fire. It’s less restrained because there’s less on the line. A player committing a personal foul during practice (i.e. starting a fight) won’t cost his team 15 yards in a game, which could be pivotal in the middle of a playoff race.
NFLSan Bernardino County Sun

Justin Herbert, Trey Lance and other takeaways from Chargers-49ers joint practice

COSTA MESA — The Chargers and 49ers quarterbacks got together on the second field at Jack Hammett Sports Complex Friday and ended their two-day joint practices with a friendly throwing competition while future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Drew Brees watched. The Chargers won the competition, according to Justin Herbert. It was the...
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Fans react to Trey Lance run during 49ers-Chargers joint practice

1.4k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Fans are hoping to see a lot of this in Trey Lance's future. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is hoping to see some of it too, knowing that the rookie quarterback brings something that his offense has lacked for a long time — the added threat that the quarterback might take off with the football.
NFL247Sports

Los Angeles Chargers waive MSU's Matt Seybert in cutdown to 80-man roster

Matt Seybert is a free agent once again. The former Michigan State tight end’s second stint with the Los Angeles Chargers was a short one, as the franchise waived him again on Tuesday. The Chargers first signed Seybert on June 18, marking the first NFL opportunity for the Traverse City...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

49ers rookie report card: How Trey Lance fared vs. Chargers

The 49ers watched Trey Lance start off slow in preseason Week 2 against the Chargers, but he responded with touchdowns on two quality drives. Part of any young quarterback’s maturation process is learning how to overcome adversity. San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance had a dose of how to...
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers Daily Links: Denzel Perryman reunites with Gus Bradley in Las Vegas

There’s a little bit of a reunion going on in Las Vegas for some former members of the Chargers defense. On Wendnesday, the Panthers announced they were sending linebacker Denzel Perryman — whom they signed earlier this year in free agency — to the Raiders in exchange for a sixth-round pick. The Panthers are also receiving a seventh from Las Vegas.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.

Comments / 0

Community Policy