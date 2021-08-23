Planning board approves Penney Road marijuana grow facility, neighbors will appeal

The City of Trotwood is looking to fill vacancies on the Property Maintenance Appeals Board. If interested, you must be an elector of the City to be considered for this volunteer position. Volunteer applications may be found on the City’s website, https://trotwood.org/government/boards-commissions/ and are also available at the Trotwood Government Center. Applications must be received by the Clerk of Council no later than Friday, September 3, 2021, by 5:00 p.m.