Planning board approves Penney Road marijuana grow facility, neighbors will appeal

By NGX edit
ngxchange.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeighbors objecting to a commercial medical marijuana grow facility proposed for Penney Road recently got the planning board hearing they’d long wanted, but not the result they hoped for. A divided planning board on August 17 approved the application of Scott Liberty/Country Manor Properties, LLC, for a grow operation to be housed in a 7,000 s.f. metal building in the Rural Residential district on Penney Road.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Arata
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Plants#Medical Marijuana#Real Estate#Penney Road#Llc#Superior Court#The Board Of Appeals#The Planning Board#Rural Residential
