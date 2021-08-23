Planning board approves Penney Road marijuana grow facility, neighbors will appeal
Neighbors objecting to a commercial medical marijuana grow facility proposed for Penney Road recently got the planning board hearing they'd long wanted, but not the result they hoped for. A divided planning board on August 17 approved the application of Scott Liberty/Country Manor Properties, LLC, for a grow operation to be housed in a 7,000 s.f. metal building in the Rural Residential district on Penney Road.
