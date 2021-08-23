Jamal Adams on pace to be the All-Time leader in sacks among DB’s this season

The Seattle Seahawks have signed Jamal Adams to a contract extension that makes him the highest-paid safety in the league. The Seahawks traded two first-round picks to the Jets for Adams last July. He proceeded to lead the team with 9.5 sacks, an NFL record for defensive backs, despite missing four games with injuries. That kind of big-play production is nothing new for Adams—he has now ranked first or second at his position in defeats each of the past four years. And he's still a young man—he turns 26 in October.