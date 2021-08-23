Cancel
Seahawks release Dom Wood-Anderson after rough preseason performances

By Field Gulls
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI think we all could’ve seen this coming, but now it’s official. The Seattle Seahawks announced on Sunday that tight end Dom Wood-Anderson has been released. Wood-Anderson’s two games really were not what you want for a player trying to at least be a temporary 3rd TE while Colby Parkinson is recovering from his latest foot injury. His preseason debut versus the Las Vegas Raiders saw him drop two passes and commit a false start, and his follow-up was a staggering five penalties against the Denver Broncos.

