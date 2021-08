ROCK SPRINGS – He didn’t do it for awards and accolades. Harvey “Stub” Hatfield got involved with youth baseball so he could coach his sons. As they grew, and even joined him as a coach, he kept working with generation after generation of new players. Despite his motivations, or maybe because of them, his reputation on the baseball diamond grew. Now after more than four decades as a fixture in the dugout, the coach’s commitment has been immortalized with a place in the Wyoming American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame.