Switzerland forward Xherdan Shaqiri has completed a permanent move from Liverpool to Lyon Shaqiri who joined the Reds from Stoke in 2018, scored eight goals in 63 appearances in all competitions under Jurgen Klopp.It has been reported that Ligue 1 club Lyon have paid £9.5million for the 29-year-old.Thank you for the boss memories, Shaq ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xMisEjYyXJ— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 23, 2021Liverpool said on their website: “The Switzerland international finalised a switch that will see him embark on a new chapter in his career with the Ligue 1 club.“He departs the Reds with winner’s medals in the Premier League,...