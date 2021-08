The Dr Pepper FANtastic Chocolate soda is a refreshment flavor from the brand that, unlike its other flavor options, will not be available for consumers to purchase from a store. The soda is being launched by the brand as part of its Pepper Perks rewards program that will require avid fans of the brand's refreshments to accumulate points that can be redeemed for the drink. This is referred to in the soda's name and is likely to help bolster interest in the rewards program as consumers seek to try out the candy flavored refreshment.