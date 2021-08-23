Cancel
NFC North Notes: Rodgers, Darrisaw, Lions

By Sam Robinson
profootballrumors.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron Rodgers surfaced in an NFL news cycle or two this offseason, but the reigning MVP reported to Packers training camp on time. The 37-year-old quarterback did air some grievances about his situation, and he shed more light on his complicated offseason recently. As late as the weekend before camp, Rodgers evidently was quite close to retiring. A report early during his offseason quest to leave Green Bay indicated retirement was on the table. The 17th-year veteran confirmed as such.

