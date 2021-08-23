EE Times Asia to Hold Webinar on New Opportunities and Ecosystems in 5G
EE Times Asia will be holding a webinar on 29 September 2021 to provide insights into the latest developments in 5G technology. The 5G era has arrived, promising to bring more data, more quickly, to a wide array of new devices. But the road to adoption and deployment continues to be challenging as the technology constantly evolves. 5G aims to deliver unparalleled experiences and change the way live and do business, and enable new applications, services, and ecosystems, supporting advances in smart cities, Industry 4.0, Internet of Things, and the automotive sector, among others.www.eetasia.com
