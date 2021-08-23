Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

EE Times Asia to Hold Webinar on New Opportunities and Ecosystems in 5G

Electronic Engineering Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEE Times Asia will be holding a webinar on 29 September 2021 to provide insights into the latest developments in 5G technology. The 5G era has arrived, promising to bring more data, more quickly, to a wide array of new devices. But the road to adoption and deployment continues to be challenging as the technology constantly evolves. 5G aims to deliver unparalleled experiences and change the way live and do business, and enable new applications, services, and ecosystems, supporting advances in smart cities, Industry 4.0, Internet of Things, and the automotive sector, among others.

www.eetasia.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ee Times#5g#Ee Times Asia#Hold Webinar#Market Segment#Wireless Communications#Rohde Schwarz#Asia Pacific Japan#Silicon Engineering#Edgeq Inc#Corporate R D Center#Spil#Ase Group#Keysight Technologies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
Related
TechnologyElectronic Engineering Times

Microchip Enables Ultra Precise Timing for 5G Systems

Article By : Microchip Technology Inc. Microchip's new single-chip multichannel IC significantly reduces network equipment time error to meet the most stringent 5G requirements. 5G technology requires time sources to be synchronized throughout a packet-switched network ten times more accurately than 4G requirements. Microchip Technology Inc. now makes it possible...
Technologysecuritymagazine.com

What does 5G mean for VSaaS?

Video surveillance as a service, or VSaaS for short, refers to video surveillance services that are managed by a third party and that are remotely accessible for end-users. With this model, businesses and other clients are able to make use of top of the range applications and technology, which are offered by a service provider and hosted in the cloud.
Technologyeverythingrf.com

Times Microwave Systems Introduces Test Cable for 5G, Automotive & Testing Applications

Times Microwave Systems has introduced the Clarity 70 test cable that is designed to accommodate high frequencies required for automotive systems, 5G, and other advanced testing applications. The Clarity 70 test cable is ultra-stable through 70 GHz with exceptionally low attenuation, and boasts steel torque, crush and overbend protection with abrasion resistance—without compromising flexibility. The design includes an ergonomic, stainless steel protective barrel strain relief and a hex coupling nut.
Technologythefastmode.com

Telcos in the Smart Home: Unmet Opportunities Within the Smart Home Ecosystem Featured

In 2020, telcos successfully capitalized on the smartphone usage boom by improving network and system resilience. Despite the achievement of telcos during the pandemic, they still face a major challenge as they are too comfortable in their traditional business models of providing basic connectivity services; they are missing opportunities by not moving further down the revenue chain. Telcos will need to branch out into other areas of revenue - namely, the smart-home if they want to be competitive with larger technology companies.
Technologythefastmode.com

NTT Supports Indonesia's MyRepublic with Managed IT Services

NTT, a world-leading global technology services provider, last week announced that it has successfully helped MyRepublic, one of the fastest growing telecom operators in the Asia-Pacific region based in Indonesia to expand its network capacity to cope with the surge in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. With more subscribers relying...
TechnologyElectronicsWeekly.com

Farnell looks at future of IoT

Security is the biggest concern and a very high priority for engineers designing IoT solutions. ‘The Future is IoT – Analysing Industry Trends’ report is available as a free eBook and audiobook, offering design engineers valuable insights and analysis on the future of the IoT. Farnell looks at how IoT...
thefastmode.com

Keysight, Google Cloud Partner to Support Agile Orchestration of 5G Services

Keysight Technologies announced it has joined Google Cloud’s partner initiative to support agile orchestration of innovative 5G services at the network edge. A growing number of mobile operators are leveraging cloud and edge computing to bring high-speed, low-latency and secure connectivity to the network edge while optimizing operational efficiencies. Keysight joined Google Cloud’s partner initiative to enable a cloud-centric 5G ecosystem to connect a software-driven infrastructure from the edge of the radio access network (RAN) to the core.
TechnologyElectronic Engineering Times

How Integration is Advancing Innovations in Power Management

The continuing trend toward smaller and more powerful devices has driven demand for technology that can manage thermals with ever-higher power densities as processing power increases. What’s happening in the power management space amid the never-ending drive to lower power consumption in more and more complex technologies and applications? What...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Private network deployments are slow, the window of opportunity for enterprise 5G is closing

There are more than 290 fully publicly disclosed private network deployments worldwide, according to a research published by ABI Research. In China, the industry assumes there are several hundred private network deployments, but only 40 are fully publicly disclosed. Germany reports a total of 146 licenses granted to enterprises for the deployment of a mobile private network, with other European countries lagging far behind.
Technologyiotbusinessnews.com

Senet Earns Patent for Secure Onboarding of LoRaWAN® IoT Network Gateways

Senet’s Latest Patent Demonstrates Continued Development of IoT Platform to Meet Needs of Critical Infrastructure and Business Applications. Senet, Inc., today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a new patent for Senet’s unique approach to IoT networking, U.S. Patent Number 11,044,607 entitled “Method for gateway onboarding for IoT networks.”
Cell Phonesmobileworldlive.com

AT&T teams with Kigen to scale mobile IoT

AT&T teamed with UK-based Arm subsidiary Kigen to help enterprises streamline supply chains and improve access to integrated SIM capabilities, a move bolstering the US operator’s IoT offering. In a statement, the pair remarked their work aims to help enterprises seeking to use SIM, eSIM and integrate SIM (iSIM). AT&T...
Softwareeverythingrf.com

Keysight Introduces 5G RAN Analytics Web Based Automated Processing Software

Keysight Technologies, a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has launched the new Keysight Nemo 5G RAN Analytics software, a fully automated cloud-based solution for streamlining data processing, as well as reporting and analytics, to speed analysis of a mobile operator’s 5G radio access network (RAN) performance.
Technologyeverythingrf.com

Trending Wireless Infrastructure Products in 2021: August Edition

Wireless networks require a host of communication assets and connectivity solutions to function, which make up the Wireless Infrastructure segment. The networks are constantly being upgraded to improve the overall connectivity and performance while limiting the need for wired connections between different devices and components. The Wireless Infrastructure market has been witnessing rapid growth with the increasing utilization of mmWave frequencies and demand for high-speed data connectivity, 5G being a stellar example. everything RF has compiled a list of trending Wireless Infrastructure products to showcase the increasing capabilities of these solutions. This article lists trending wireless infrastructure products on everything RF. To see more interesting products visit the Wireless Infrastructure Hub on everything RF. We keep users up to date with new products, news, whitepapers, webinars, and events for the Wireless Infrastructure sector.
Cell Phonesatlantanews.net

Worldwide Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market Size to Reach $11.53 Billion by 2028

Surge in adoption of embedded multimedia cards in the automotive industry, rise in demand from electronic devices, and high demand for integrated memory in mobile computing devices have boosted the growth of the global embedded multimedia card market. On the contrary, increase in development of Chromebooks is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.
Cell PhonesSamMobile

Samsung expands its HBM-PIM memory to more applications

Earlier this year, Samsung had unveiled the world’s first HBM-PIM (High-Bandwidth Memory Processing-In-Memory) modules with integrated processing. This new memory technology offers faster performance for AI applications while reducing power consumption. Now, the South Korean firm has announced that it will expand this DRAM technology to more applications. During Hot...
Technologythefastmode.com

Greenwire Taps ZCorum's TruVizion to Manage DOCSIS Networks

ZCorum recently announced that it is now providing Greenwire Technology Solutions with TruVizion, ZCorum’s cross platform monitoring and diagnostic tool. Based in Florida, Greenwire Technology Services include Network Management, Wire-less Networks and Home Automation. TruVizion now allows Greenwire to monitor their DOCSIS network from within a single, web-based application. TruVizion integrates customer data, network metrics and other key details to give customer service person-nel and network engineers the information they need to resolve customer issues and network outages more quickly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy