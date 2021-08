If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. From Ralph G. -- I didn’t read any articles asking or answering why Sam Beal did not receive A SINGLE SNAP in the first preseason game. You would think coaches would want as much game film from him to see if he should stay. I’m pretty sure their minds must be already made on that subject with him not playing at all. What do you know or think about that?