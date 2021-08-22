Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Big Smiles at McCloud Reservoir

myoutdoorbuddy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Happy Birthday Mike Newlin! Thank you Scott Caldwell for an amazing day at McCloud!!! We had such a great time!" My favorite kind of fishing report thanks Erin Newlin - SC Guide Service @ Caldwellfishing.com. I will be fishing McCloud and a few other lakes ( Whiskeytown Kokanee, Siskiyou an...

www.myoutdoorbuddy.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Caldwell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rainbow Trout#Klamath Steely Trout#Klamath Steelhead#Caldwellfishing Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Hobbiessandiegofishreports.com

San Vicente Reservoir Fishing Report

Bass fishing was fair last week, most of the largies coming in on finesse baits fished in 20' to 30' of water. There also have been some fish suspended on schools of silversides, but have been difficult to catch. Still a few bluegill, an red ear taking nightcrawlers fished on drop shot rigs. Once again some big blue catfish have been spotted visually, but no catches were reported to the concession last week.
Hobbiesmyoutdoorbuddy.com

Bananas and Smoke, McCloud Trout don't care

Fishing on McCloud Reservoir remains hot despite some smoke haze and bananas on board haha. The Trout action on McCloud is fantastic. The fish are biting many different offerings; bait, plugs, spoons, flies, all working well. One of the best ways is to slow troll (1 to 2mph) a hammered gold dodger with various curly trailed grubs dipped in Pro-Cure shrimp krill oil. That set up will catch a limit (5 per person) of Brown and Rainbow Trout in no time. The Trout are mainly holding from the surface to 30 feet.
Corning, CAmyoutdoorbuddy.com

Sac salmon season continues to shape up to be a good one!

Happy trio of anglers who fished with Captain Brady yesterday on the Sacramento River in Corning, Ca. We are nearing the beginning of a much better salmon season on the Sacramento River than we saw last year and most of the salmon we are catching are 3-4 year olds averaging 15-20 lbs. There are a few larger fish in the mix and I'm certain we'll see several salmon over 40 lbs landed this year. We have a lot of folks calling and asking about river and air quality conditions and I promise you all that we currently have plenty of cold water for our salmon run and the air quality has been pretty good south of Redding. We're not afraid to let folks know if fishing conditions deteriorate or the air quality is unsafe. Trust me when I say, we don't want to fish in those conditions either. We had some really heavy smoke to deal with on Shasta Lake this year and everyone who cancelled their trips for health reasons were allowed to do so without any problems on our end. Captain Justin Thompson and I are sold out for September trips, but Captain Kenny and Captain Brady have a day or two left to fill on the September schedule for those of you that haven't had a chance to schedule a trip this season. The chances of catching one or two big Kings per angler this season is a real possibility, especially in September and October. Please call Jaynie for more information and available dates if you're interested. Office/reservations desk- (530) 510-2925.
Hobbiesmyoutdoorbuddy.com

Anglers Await Arrival of Fall Klamath Kings

Some of the best steelhead fishing in recent years on the Klamath has kept anglers busy as we await the arrival of the fall kings. There’s been flurries of fish moving in the estuary and below the U.S. Highway101 bridge, but not many are choosing to head upriver as of yet. The water temperatures cooled by a couple degrees Monday and quite a few fresh steelhead and jacks moved into the lower river. The big kings should start to move any time, especially with the water starting to cool down. According to Dan Troxel, an environmental scientist on the Klamath River Project, only 47 adult salmon had been harvested from the State Route 96 bridge at Weitchpec to the Klamath mouth toward the quota of 611 for the week ending Thursday Aug. 19. Of those, 20 adults were caught at the spit area of the mouth. As of last Friday, 163 adults remained of the 183-adult sub-quota for the mouth. If the fishing doesn’t bust open soon, there is some help on the way. Reportedly, flows coming out of the Trinity are scheduled to increase Sept. 3 for the ceremonial Hoopa Boat Dance. Flows are predicted to peak at 2,800 cubic feet per second on the Hoopa gauge Sept. 5 or Sept. 6 and then ramp back down by Sept. 8.
Redding, CAmyoutdoorbuddy.com

Lots of salmon filling the upper Sac!

Its becoming quite obvious that the pre season predictions for the Sacramento River salmon return this year would be sub parr and that the returning salmon numbers would be low. Thats not what we're seeing on the Sacramento River this season, at all. Hole after hole has salmon holding and the long runs are displaying the presence of moving salmon pretty much all day long. Its still early, but if this run continues to develop the way it has been, the peak of the run will likely be the best we've had in several years. We've had some tough days here and there, but its not due to a lack of salmon, thats unanimously agreed on by our team of guides. Fluctuations in flows are the likely culprit, and its just something we'll have to deal with this season. Water managers have been raising and lowering flows since spring and thts not likely to change until they go to minumum flows in November. It can change a wide open bite into a slower bite, but with all the salmon that are showing, we'll still see an above average season compared to recent years. The big salmon we're seeing are a huge bonus this year as well. Like last season, many salmon in the 20-40 lb. range will be caught again this year. Who knows, maybe we'll see a 50 lb. class King salmon caught in the Sacramento River this year. Lets hope so!! If you'd like to take a shot at a big King salmon this year, give Jaynie a call at (530) 510-2925 for more information or to pull the trigger for a trip with one of our Sacramento River King salmon fishing guides. Thank you!
Politicsowasa.org

OWASA Reservoirs Open for Labor Day 2021

OWASA’s reservoirs will be open for recreation on Labor Day, Monday, September 6, 2021, following all current rules and regulations for lake use. Current reservoir requirements include applying for a boating permit if you would like to visit either Cane Creek Reservoir or University Lake before 10 a.m. with a boat. The reservoirs fully open after 10 a.m. for anyone without a boating permit, subject to standard capacity limits.
TravelPosted by
Only In West Virginia

The Best Kayaking Lake In West Virginia Is One You May Never Have Heard Of

Whether you are an experienced kayaker who knows and loves the sport or a newbie looking for a novel outdoor adventure to try this year, there’s a massive lake tucked away in the West Virginia mountains that you need to know about. To learn more about North Bend, visit the West Virginia State Parks website […] The post The Best Kayaking Lake In West Virginia Is One You May Never Have Heard Of appeared first on Only In Your State.
TravelPosted by
Only In North Carolina

Visit A Submerged Enchanted Forest At Merchants Millpond State Park In North Carolina

Whether you grew up in the Tar Heel State or are a frequent visitor, you’re likely already smitten by the state’s enchanting side, where powerful waterfalls pour down the sides of mountains, breathtaking beaches sprinkle the entire coast with beautiful escapes, and layers of mountains blanket the landscape with sheets of graduating colors. But there’s […] The post Visit A Submerged Enchanted Forest At Merchants Millpond State Park In North Carolina appeared first on Only In Your State.
TravelPosted by
Only In Southern California

Lake Morena County Park In Southern California Is The Camping And Fishing Park You’ve Been Waiting To Explore With Your Loved Ones

Lake Morena County Park is a camping and fishing park situated southwest of the Laguna Mountains. Due to its unique location, the park bears the combined characteristics of a mountain, desert, and coastal region. Experts find the landscape interesting, but for most visitors, it is the place to live out their angler and camper dreams. […] The post Lake Morena County Park In Southern California Is The Camping And Fishing Park You’ve Been Waiting To Explore With Your Loved Ones appeared first on Only In Your State.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Only In Kentucky

Hit The Trails On Horseback With This Family Friendly Horse Farm In Kentucky

Is it possible to be a Kentuckian and not love horses? It’s possible, but not likely. The world may know us for horse racing, but there are a number of other horse-related activities you can enjoy in the Bluegrass State. From Kentucky Horse Park to horse farm tours and overnights with horses grazing nearby, we […] The post Hit The Trails On Horseback With This Family Friendly Horse Farm In Kentucky appeared first on Only In Your State.
Travelksl.com

Low water, long beaches draw big crowds to Bear Lake

Visitors flock to Bear Lake State Park Thursday. The lake is seeing some of its biggest crowds ever due to long beaches and open ramps. (Mike Anderson, KSL-TV) BEAR LAKE – As low water levels areshutting down boat ramps around the state, park managers at Bear Lake State Park are seeing some of their biggest crowds ever.

Comments / 0

Community Policy