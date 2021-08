(NAPSI)—The pandemic laid bare just how sorry broadband access is in America: 42.8 million Americans—more than 1 in 8, most in rural areas—have no broadband Internet service where they live. And of those who do have broadband, 25% have only one choice. Throughout Arizona, there are over 800k people with only one choice for home broadband, and even worse, more than 700k people are without access to a connection capable of 25 Mbps. That lack of choice and competition leads to high prices, poor service and some of the unhappiest customers in America. Only cable TV customers are less happy than ISP customers.