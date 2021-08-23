Can you get a religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine?

Smith's pharmacy technician Wendy Flores administers a COVID-19 vaccine during an event at a church in Salt Lake City on March 20. As some hospitals and other employers are requiring their employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, some conservative religious groups have pushed back, often claiming a religious exemption to the vaccine. (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — As some hospitals and other employers are requiring employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, some conservative religious groups have pushed back, often claiming a religious exemption to the vaccine.