ST. LOUIS -- Adrian Houser is back with the Brewers and awaiting reinstatement from a COVID-19 injured list that is dwindling by the day. Houser was the last of eight Brewers players to come down with COVID-19, and the last of nine Brewers players to land on the COVID-19 IL over a 12-day span in late July and early August. As of Tuesday’s series opener against the Cardinals, all nine players had been medically cleared to rejoin the team and only Houser and reliever Jandel Gustave were awaiting activation.