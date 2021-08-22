Five Ways to Win in Healthy Eating

Eating fats is key to health and longevity—as long as you eat the healthy kind of fats. Oh, fat. Americans have a somewhat troubled history with this key macronutrient (one of three, along with protein and carbs), and it's created a lot of fear and misinformation in the general public over the nutritional value of fats. As scientific studies in the mid-1900s began to show a link between diets high in fat and heart disease, Americans, under the guidance of their doctors, began to move toward lower-fat diets—even those who were not at high risk for heart disease. As a result, by the late '80s, the low-fat diet became almost an ideology, with devotees subsisting on fat-free yogurt, margarine, and carbohydrates.