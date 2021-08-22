Cancel
Five Ways to Win in Healthy Eating

By Katharina Bagul
Cover picture for the articlePreventative health has moved into the spotlight. In our post-pandemic world, consumers have turned towards a holistic wellness approach, actively engaging in physical as well as mental wellbeing. Lines between food, beverages and supplements are blurring, as functionality becomes a priority in areas like immune support and mood management. With mindful consumption on the rise, companies are exploring different strategies around the role of food as medicine.

#Healthy Food#Healthy Eating#Product Innovation#Mental Health#Lifestyle#Units#Pepsico#Hilo Life Chips#General Mills#Planet Organic#Digital#Health Related Technology
