Jamal Adams on pace to be the All-Time leader in sacks among DB’s this season

Four Seahawks—two on each side of the ball—were named to the NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2021 list Sunday as players No. 41-11 were unveiled. Quarterback Russell Wilson made the Top 100 for the ninth straight year—he's been on it every year since the offseason following his rookie season—checking in at No. 12. Receiver DK Metcalf made it for his second straight year and is No. 22 on the list, while linebacker Bobby Wagner is No. 25, making his fifth straight appearance and sixth in nine years. Safety Jamal Adams, who checks in at No. 31, is making his third straight appearance on the Top 100.