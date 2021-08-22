Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jamal Adams on pace to be the All-Time leader in sacks among DB’s this season

allfans.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYes, you read that headline right. According to The Film Room’s Brett Kollmann’s Tweet, Jamal Adams is already 6th all-time for sacks by a defensive back. While I guess it is not that surprising considering his time spent in the slot and as a linebacker, what is really surprising is that if he repeats his 2020 season he will break the all-time record this upcoming season as he is only 9 sacks away.

allfans.co

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roman Harper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#In The Slot#American Football#Db#The Film Room#The Seattle Seahawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Seahawks reportedly won't negotiate with Jamal Adams

The Seahawks are “truly done” negotiating with Jamal Adams, according to a league source who spoke with PFT. After their latest offer, the Seahawks are fully prepared to let Adams play out his option year. After that, the Seahawks can franchise tag him twice to keep him under club control...
NFLBleacher Report

Bold Predictions for Seahawks' 2021 NFL Season

DK Metcalf has rapidly become one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Metcalf's third season in the NFL could be his best yet, and he may finish the season with the No. 1 spot on the receiving yards leaderboard. Metcalf finished his sophomore campaign seventh in that category...
NFLseattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf, Bobby Wagner & Jamal Adams Named To NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2021 List

Four Seahawks—two on each side of the ball—were named to the NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2021 list Sunday as players No. 41-11 were unveiled. Quarterback Russell Wilson made the Top 100 for the ninth straight year—he's been on it every year since the offseason following his rookie season—checking in at No. 12. Receiver DK Metcalf made it for his second straight year and is No. 22 on the list, while linebacker Bobby Wagner is No. 25, making his fifth straight appearance and sixth in nine years. Safety Jamal Adams, who checks in at No. 31, is making his third straight appearance on the Top 100.
NFLNBC Sports

John Schneider: Nothing new to report on talks with Duane Brown, Jamal Adams

Safety Jamal Adams and left tackle Duane Brown are holding in as they seek new contracts. The Seahawks will make Adams the league’s highest-paid safety at some point. Seattle has no choice, considering it sent two first-round draft picks, a third-round pick and safety Bradley McDougald to the Jets in exchange for Adams and a fourth-round pick last year.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Seahawks’ latest stance on Jamal Adams extension

When the Seattle Seahawks traded for Jamal Adams less than two years ago, the plan was for him to be a cornerstone roaming the secondary for years to come. At the moment, Adams is without a contract extension and set to hit free agency after the 2021 season. Per the Seattle Times via the way of ProFootballTalk, the two sides sound close in negotiations but the Seahawks aren’t willing to budge off their number.
NFLNBC Sports

Pete Carroll “can’t even imagine” Jamal Adams sitting out season opener

Jamal Adams continues to “hold in” as he seeks a new contract. The Seahawks safety was not on the field for the team’s walk-through practice Friday, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports. A report earlier this week indicated the two sides had not even negotiated this week amid disagreements...
NFLncwlife.com

Seahawks re-sign Jamal Adams

Jamal Adams has agreed to a contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks that will make him the highest-paid safety in the NFL. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Adams and Seattle settled on a four-year, 70-million-dollar contract with 38-million guaranteed. The Hawks traded two, first-round draft picks to the Jets...
NFLchatsports.com

Seattle's Jamal Adams making trade from Jets look even better this year

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Marcus Maye surveyed the offensive alignment, going into a slow backpedal as Zach Wilson called out the signals. Wilson called for the ball, found Jamison Crowder for a short gain over the middle, and Maye moved toward Crowder to position himself for the tackle. A few...
NFLpff.com

Safety Jamal Adams, Seahawks at a standstill in contract negotiations ahead of 2021 NFL season

The Seattle Seahawks and star safety Jamal Adams have engaged in negotiations on a long-term contract extension, but talks have hit a standstill. Adams, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, reported to training camp and has been “holding in” over the first couple of weeks. He's due to make $9.86 million this season under the fifth-year option. He hasn’t practiced but has been an enthusiastic spectator, according to local reporters.
NFLSeattle Times

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson on Duane Brown, Jamal Adams and working with Kobe’s trainer

RENTON — Seahawks’ quarterback Russell Wilson didn’t play in the first preseason game Saturday night in Las Vegas against the Raiders. But in a sign that he might see some action this Saturday when the Seahawks play the Broncos at Lumen Field at 7 p.m., he met the media after practice Wednesday, something he does weekly during the regular season. It was only the second time he has talked to the media since training camp began July 28.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jamal Adams Contract News

The Seattle Seahawks have come to a contract agreement with Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams, making him the highest-paid player at his position. Adams, who Seattle acquired in a blockbuster trade with the New York Jets last summer, had been holding out during training camp as he looked for a new deal. The former No. 6 overall pick attended practice, but did not participate as contract negotiations continued.
NFLNBC Sports

Inside the Jamal Adams deal

After a negotiation that got a little contentious (or a lot), Seahawks safety Jamal Adams took the final offer from the team, with some “cosmetics” attached. We’ve obtained the full breakdown of the deal from a source with knowledge of the terms. Here it is. 1. Signing bonus: $20 million.
NFLfootballoutsiders.com

Jamal Adams Gets Paid

The Seattle Seahawks have signed Jamal Adams to a contract extension that makes him the highest-paid safety in the league. The Seahawks traded two first-round picks to the Jets for Adams last July. He proceeded to lead the team with 9.5 sacks, an NFL record for defensive backs, despite missing four games with injuries. That kind of big-play production is nothing new for Adams—he has now ranked first or second at his position in defeats each of the past four years. And he's still a young man—he turns 26 in October.
NFLallfans.co

Jamal Adams took Seattle’s final offer, with some “cosmetics” attached

The Seahawks had made a final offer, and they had refused to budge. Safety Jamal Adams decided to accept it. Per a league source, Adams accepted the team’s final offer, with (as the source put it) some “cosmetics” attached. Although some in league circles have speculated that Adams accepted the...
NFLPosted by
SeahawkMaven

Jamal Adams on Record-Breaking Extension: 'It's a Block Off My Shoulders'

After five months of what coach Pete Carroll deemed "intense" negotiations between the two sides, the Seahawks and Jamal Adams finally agreed to terms on a record-breaking four-year, $70 million contract on Tuesday, officially making him the highest-paid safety in NFL history. Speaking with reporters following Tuesday's practice, though it...
NFLMyNorthwest.com

Clayton: What’s next for the Seahawks after paying Jamal Adams

The numbers for the Jamal Adams deal are in and it turned out well for the Seahawks and Adams. As it turned out, Adams didn’t get the $40 million guarantee he was seeking when the Seahawks were supposedly offering $38 million. The guarantee upon signing was $21 million in the form of a $20 million signing bonus and a $1 million base this year. Next year, he will get $12.44 million.

Comments / 0

Community Policy