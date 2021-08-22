Jamal Adams on pace to be the All-Time leader in sacks among DB’s this season
Yes, you read that headline right. According to The Film Room’s Brett Kollmann’s Tweet, Jamal Adams is already 6th all-time for sacks by a defensive back. While I guess it is not that surprising considering his time spent in the slot and as a linebacker, what is really surprising is that if he repeats his 2020 season he will break the all-time record this upcoming season as he is only 9 sacks away.allfans.co
