Steve Harvey is going to court with ABC. The comedian and Celebrity Family Feud host will star in Judge Steve Harvey, a primetime court show set to air on the broadcast network in 2022. During its time at the Television Critics Association on Thursday, the network also announced a special marking the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World and guest lineups for Shark Tank and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Judge Steve Harvey will feature Harvey serving as judge and jury for a set of disputes ranging from small claims to larger disputes. Harvey will adjudicate the cases based on “his own life...