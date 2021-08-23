Cancel
Georgia State

Georgia football podcast: UGA turning the page after string of bad news.

By Brandon Adams,
dawgnation.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,509 (Aug. 20, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what some Georgia players said to conclude the week after a string of disappointing news.

