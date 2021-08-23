Georgia football podcast: UGA turning the page after string of bad news.

Recently, Eat This, Not That! just released their list of The Best Steakhouse in Every State and some may be surprised at the steakhouse that topped the list for Georgia. Meanwhile, others will know exactly why it received the accolades it did. Kevin Rathbun Steaks in Atlanta reigns supreme on this list, being dubbed as […] The post Voted The Best Steakhouse In Georgia, Pull Up A Seat At Kevin Rathbun Steaks In Atlanta appeared first on Only In Your State.